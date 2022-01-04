Unpolished's Bria Mancuso Expecting Baby Girl with Husband After IVF: 'Every Shot Was Worth It'

TLC's Unpolished star Bria Mancuso is adding another little one to her family.

Over the weekend, Bria announced on Instagram that she and husband Matt are expecting a baby girl in July via in vitro fertilization (IVF). Bria is stepmom to Matt's twin sons Logan and Ronin from a previous relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"WE ARE HAVING A BABYGIRL!!!!!! Our little princess is on her way and will be making her appearance in JULY!! We are so beyond blessed and excited to be adding a new addition to our beautiful family!!" Bria wrote alongside several photos of her family in front of a wintry scene that revealed the exciting news.

"The boys are so excited to have a little sister and can't wait to become big brothers!!! Babygirl you have no idea how loved and spoiled you already are," she added. "Mommy and daddy love you so much already sweet girl And we can't wait to have you in our arms!!"

Bria has continued to share several posts on Instagram documenting their IVF journey, which the couple began on Sept. 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One candid photo shows all of the needles and medications used during their IVF process surrounding a letterboard that reads, "I would do anything for you/ Every shot was worth it xoxoxo"

Bria also shared a five-minute-long video documenting her injections and doctor's appointments.

"A huge thank you to my amazing husband @realmattmancuso who gave me every shot 💉 And was my rock through this who [sic] process!!! I love you so much baba and so does our babygirl 💕 #ivf #ivfsuccess #ivfwarrior 💕," she captioned the personal video.