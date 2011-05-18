BumpWatch: Alyssa Milano Tunes In
Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano shows off her baby belly Tuesday at an L.A. celebrity karaoke benefit for UNICEF's Child Friendly Schools in Malawi.
Back in black!
Due with a boy in early fall, the actress says she’s craving “boring things.”
“Broccoli and pizza, which isn’t much different from my normal diet. I’m a vegetarian, but I do eat cheese,” Milano, 38, explains.
“No outrageous cravings. My doctor just told me she once had a patient that drank pickle juice – I don’t have that!”
