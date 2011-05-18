Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano shows off her baby belly Tuesday at an L.A. celebrity karaoke benefit for UNICEF's Child Friendly Schools in Malawi.

Back in black!

Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano shows off her baby belly Tuesday at an L.A. celebrity karaoke benefit for UNICEF‘s Child Friendly Schools in Malawi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Due with a boy in early fall, the actress says she’s craving “boring things.”

“Broccoli and pizza, which isn’t much different from my normal diet. I’m a vegetarian, but I do eat cheese,” Milano, 38, explains.

“No outrageous cravings. My doctor just told me she once had a patient that drank pickle juice – I don’t have that!”