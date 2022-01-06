'Unhinged Elmo' Trends After Resurfaced Sesame Street Clip Shows His Feud with a Pet Rock

Elmo recently responded on Twitter after a clip from a 2004 episode of Sesame Street resurfaced of the beloved puppet losing his cool over a pet rock and a cookie

Elmo's feud with a pet rock has sent the internet into a frenzy.

A resurfaced clip from a 2004 episode of Sesame Street recently went viral on social media, showing the beloved red puppet going crazy over his friend Zoe's pet rock, Rocco.

In the episode, Elmo and Zoe's friend Gabi bakes cookies for them during a play date. When Gabi runs out of Elmo's favorite, oatmeal raisin, he loses his patience when Zoe tells him he can't take the last cookie belonging to the inanimate Rocco.

"Rocco?!" Elmo shouts. "Rocco's a rock, Zoe! Rocco won't know the difference!"

When Zoe insists that Rocco wants the cookie for himself, Elmo yells, "How? How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo! Rocco doesn't even have a mouth! Rocco's just a rock! Rocco's not alive!"

The video quickly went viral on Twitter, boasting more than 7 million views and 400,000 likes. Social media users went on to share similar videos from Sesame Street of Elmo going crazy as "Unhinged Elmo" began trending online.

"Elmo being this catty & unhinged makes perfect sense why he was my fave," one user tweeted, while another person added, "Elmo being unhinged over a rock is possibly the best way to start the new year."

On Wednesday, the Sesame Street character responded to the nearly decade-old feud, writing under the viral tweet, "Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious."

The puppet later tweeted, "Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!"