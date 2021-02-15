Uncut Gems' Julia Fox Welcomed Son Valentino 'Early' After a Last-Minute Maternity Photoshoot

When doctors told the actress she'd have to give birth early due to complications, she "ran home in a panic" because she hadn't taken pregnancy pictures yet

Julia Fox made sure to document her pregnancy before the early arrival of her baby boy.

The actress, known for her breakout role in 2019's Uncut Gems opposite Adam Sandler, revealed on Instagram Sunday that she welcomed a son named Valentino last month on Jan. 17. Fox, 31, posted several snaps from a maternity photo shoot, in which she shows off her nude pregnancy figure wearing nothing but black gloves, heels and a "Daddy" necklace.

Fox explains that the photo shoot was thrown together last-minute after doctors informed her the birth needed to happen early because of health complications.

"These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues," she recalls in the caption. "I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn't taken any pics but my girls came thru for me. @nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product."

"Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy," adds the new mom. "My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life. #milf"

In the comment section, some of Fox's famous followers applauded the glamorous photographs, including Halsey, who writes, "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 DREAMY." Additionally, Younger actress Debi Mazar adds, "Oh my GOD! Gorgeous!!! Congratualtions! Aunt Debi awaits Valentino ❤️," as Fox replies, "@debimazar 😭😭 I love you!!!!"

Speaking with Interview magazine in 2019, Fox said: "My dad always told me that I should have been an actress, but that wasn't really my main focus. I really love to be the director, the person in charge, making my fantasy come to life."