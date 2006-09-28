Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Uncommonly Cute's C is for Cure
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in support of this important event, we are thrilled to introduce Uncommonly Cute‘s newest arrival… their "C is for Cure" t-shirt and onesie in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Through this nationwide effort, Allison Friedland, the company’s founder (and no relation to Danielle!) is proud to give back to this worthy cause that has touched both family and friends that are dear to her.
Uncommonly Cute will donate 25% from the sale of this product to this outstanding organization to help find a cure.This is the only product available for little ones to show their support while strolling through the awareness walks… Now babies everywhere can give strength to mom, grandma, aunts, family and friends… after all "laughter is the best medicine."