Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Uncommonly Cute's C is for Cure

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in support of this important event, we are thrilled to introduce Uncommonly Cute‘s newest arrival… their "C is for Cure" t-shirt and onesie in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Through this nationwide effort, Allison Friedland, the company’s founder (and no relation to Danielle!) is proud to give back to this worthy cause that has touched both family and friends that are dear to her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.