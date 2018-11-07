Umbilical Cord Jewelry Is the Latest Trend for New Moms to Carry Their Babies Fashionably Close

Gem Ring from Speckled Milk ($80)
Speckled Milk
Jen Juneau
November 07, 2018

Moms who want to keep their babies close to their hearts wherever they go now have another option.

A new trend has arisen that sees creative-minded jewelry makers turning umbilical-cord stumps into wearable keepsakes, from rings to necklaces.

One such jeweler — Ruth Avra, who hails from Florida and runs a shop called A La Avra — sells a sterling silver, custom-shaped umbilical cord necklace for $195 on her website.

“I put both stumps next to each other on the table. Lightning bolts struck and I had a plan,” Avra told The New York Post about how her idea came about following the birth of her and her best friends’ sons around the same time.

Umbilical Cord Necklace from A La Avra ($195)
A La Avra
Gold Umbilical Cord Pearl from Tree of Opals ($131 to $144)
Tree of Opals

The jewelry, Avra told the outlet, “represents the connection between mother and child because it’s literally the physical connection that is between you.”

Other retailers who sell similar baubles include Tree of Opals’ Gold Umbilical Cord Pearl ($131 to $144) and Speckled Milk, who sell a Gem Ring for $80.

Opinions on social media are divided over the trend, with some finding it touching while others are cringing at the idea.

“ABSOLUTELY NO re: umbilical cord jewelry!!! Eewwwww,” tweeted one user.

Another wrote in support, “Prof was telling us about umbilical cord jewelry and I responded with THAT’S SO COOL and now my colleagues fear me.”

