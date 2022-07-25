Everything to Know About Uma Thurman's Kids, Including Stranger Things' Maya Hawke
Meet Uma Thurman's children.
The Pulp Fiction actress is the mother of three kids: Maya Hawke, Levon Hawke, and Luna Thurman-Busson. She gave birth to her first child in 1998 with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke, whom she was married to from 1998 to 2005, and welcomed her youngest child in 2012 with former-fiancé Arpad Busson.
"I'm madly in love with all of my children and very proud of them," Uma previously told PEOPLE. "I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It's all a parent could dream of."
Between her children's stints on Stranger Things to their interests in fashion, here's everything to know about Uma's kids.
Maya Hawke
Maya is Uma's first child, born on July 8, 1998. Like her movie star parents, the actress has appeared in a number of titles over the years.
The actress' first on-screen role was Jo March in the BBC miniseries adaptation of Little Women in 2017. Soon after, Maya landed her breakout role as Robin Buckley in the third season of Stranger Things, which was released in 2019.
Further following in her mother's famous footsteps, Maya nabbed a part in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that summer. (Uma has worked with the director several times, most notably in 1994's Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill franchise in the early 2000s.) Next, Maya is set to star alongside Bradley Cooper in the biographical film, Maestro, as well as the comedy thriller The Kill Room alongside her mom and Samuel L. Jackson.
Prior to acting, Maya stepped into the entertainment industry as a teen model. She has worked with a number of brands such as AllSaints and Calvin Klein, collaborated with designers such as Zac Posen, and has appeared in various fashion publications such as Vogue.
In addition to acting and modeling, Maya is a singer-songwriter as well. She released her first two singles, "To Love a Boy" and "Stay Open," in August 2019 and her debut album, Blush, in August 2020. Her second record, Moss, is slated to drop in September.
Levon Thurman-Hawke
Uma and Ethan welcomed their second child, son Levon, on Jan. 15, 2002. Like his parents, Levon has pursued a career in acting, and similar to his sister, he has an interest in fashion as well.
While Levon made his on-screen debut in a 2018 short titled Blackout. He also was an extra for Maya's show Stranger Things in season 4, which the actress later confirmed during an interview with Radio Times magazine after he was photographed on set with Joe Keery.
Although he had a minor role on the Duffer brother's hit series, he's set to play Jonny on the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, alongside Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum. He's also slated to appear in the Zoë Kravitz-directed film, Pussy Island.
Outside of acting, Levon has shown an interest in fashion, having appeared front row at several runway shows alongside his mom over the years, including Prada's New York resort show in 2018 and Dior's Paris couture show in 2020.
Luna Thurman-Busson
Luna, whose full name is Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson, was born to Uma and her former fiancé, Arpad, on July 15, 2012.
During an interview on The Tonight Show, Uma explained to host Jimmy Fallon why she decided to give her daughter five names.
"[Maya] came up with the best excuse, which was that I probably wouldn't get to have any more children, so I just put every name that I liked into [Luna's]," Uma said. "We couldn't quite agree on the name, so we call her Luna. She's lucky that way."
Uma and Arpad began dating in 2007, got engaged in 2008, and split briefly in 2009. The on-again-off-again couple eventually broke up for good in 2014. Following their breakup, Uma filed suit over custody of Luna and was eventually given primary custody in January 2017, per Page Six.