Uma Thurman and Daughter Luna, 10, Snap Rare Red Carpet Photo at 'Some Like it Hot' Broadway Opening

Uma Thurman and her youngest had a special mother-daughter date over the weekend!

The actress, 52, stepped out with her 10-year-old daughter Luna Thurman-Busson at the Some Like It Hot Broadway opening at New York City's Shubert Theatre on Sunday.

In photographs from the outing, Thurman rocked a grey blazer, black turtleneck and a flowy black skirt while her youngest opted for a green cape, matching dress and small black bag.

The new musical, based on Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon, is directed by Casey Nicholaw. Stars include Kevin Del Aguila, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Adrianna Hicks, and Christian Borle.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Thurman was at the event in support of her friend Matthew López — cowriter of the Some Like It Hot book with Amber Ruffin — who has Thurman starring in his upcoming Red, White, and Royal Blue film.

The actress shares Luna with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson, and is also mom to daughter Maya, 24, and son Levon, 20, with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Following in his parents' footsteps, Levon's acting career is beginning to take off, with an upcoming role as Jonny on the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, alongside Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum. He's also set to appear in the Zoë Kravitz-directed film, Pussy Island.

Jason Mendez/Getty

As for Maya, she landed her breakout role as Robin Buckley in the third season of Stranger Things, which was released in 2019, and snagged another major role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She's also set to act alongside her mother in The Kill Room with Samuel L. Jackson.

Maya has aspirations to take her Stranger Things character to new heights, too, telling Rolling Stone in September that she would consider a spin-off, set in the nineties and featuring Joe Keery's Steve Harrington. As she said, it would be something of a coming-of-age story set in New York, where the pair would go clubbing and "figure their s--- out."

"Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything," Hawke said. "He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."