Some U.K. Parents Are Mad BBC Used the Term 'Snowpeople' Instead of 'Snowmen' on Children's Show

Some parents online are concerned political correctness has gone too far and is ruining the holiday spirit.

A children’s show called Catie’s Amazing Machines on BBC’s youngster programming block, CBeebies, aired the term “snowpeople” to refer to more than one “snowman” during a recent episode.

“Snow is amazing. You get to build snowpeople and go sledging,” the host, Catie Munnings, said on TV, according to the HuffPost UK.

Watched Catie's Amazing Machines with my 4 year old this morning as she loves it. However…

Snowpeople?! Really?! WTF are Snowpeople? Do they really require a gender? Even my 4 yo said it was a silly word cos they're snowmen

Fact. #CBeebies #fail #bbc — L A U R A C L A I R (@laura__clair) November 5, 2018

Now kids are being taught to say snowPEOPLE instead of snowmen https://t.co/BnyISRuajP — Mikey (@american_mikey) November 5, 2018

Catie's Amazing Machines

In response, many parents were taken aback by the idea that snow sculptures should be referred to with gender-neutral language. Others, however, thought the real issue was those who got angry because someone was trying to be more inclusive.

“Snowpeople?! Really?! WTF are Snowpeople?” wrote one user.

“Now kids are being taught to say snowPEOPLE instead of snowmen,” said another.

So the snowflakes at the BBC have done away with Snowmen, they are now Snowpeople. Stop the world I want to get off pic.twitter.com/gGJmMF0Id3 — Andy Wilson (@springvalered) November 5, 2018

All the people freaking out about CBBC saying “snowpeople” rather than “snowmen” should now be required to always include lifelike frozen genitals when they make a snow sculpture. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) November 5, 2018

And naturally, the seasonally appropriate references to “snowflakes” — a term used by conservatives for liberals who they see as easily offended — came up.

“So the snowflakes at the BBC have done away with Snowmen, they are now Snowpeople. Stop the world I want to get off,” tweeted a third person.

On the other side of the debate, one man wrote, “All the people freaking out about CBBC saying ‘snowpeople’ rather than ‘snowmen’ should now be required to always include lifelike frozen genitals when they make a snow sculpture.”

Another responded, “The ‘political correctness gone mad’ brigade are the biggest bunch of snowflakes out there. Constantly offended by the possibility that language might evolve.”

The "political correctness gone mad" brigade are the biggest bunch of snowflakes out there. Constantly offended by the possibility that language might evolve. — Flora Elliot (@thefloraelliot) November 5, 2018

Piers Morgan was one of the most vocal critics of BBC’s diction. According to a clip of his show Good Morning Britain, obtained by U.K. outlet The Daily Mail, he insisted, “You don’t build snowpeople, you see. You build ‘snowmen’. “

“For 10,000 years, we built ‘snowmen.’ We, part of mankind, build … snowmen,” he continued. “Catie, you seem a lovely lady, whoever you are. You’re 20 years old and you present CBeebies. They’re not ‘snowpeople,’ they’re ‘snowmen.’ “

Quoting another protester of the term, Morgan, 53, called it “politically correct garbage.”

Frosty the Snowman

Ricky Gervais also got involved in the debate, tweeting, “I can’t wait for it to snow so I can build a snowperson. With a huge carrot for his c—k.”

“Just to be clear, I used the term ‘snowperson’ somewhat ironically in response to this news item,” he added in another tweet.

BBC declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.