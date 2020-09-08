UFC Fighters Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff Share Maternity Photos: 'We Are Very Excited'

Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are getting close to welcoming their baby girl!

On Tuesday, the UFC power couple shared a series of stunning pregnancy photos as they prepare to welcome their first child together this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are very excited for this next step in our lives 👩‍👩‍👧," Nunes, 32, shared on Instagram, alongside the maternity shoot.

In most of the shots, Nunes could be seen holding Ansaroff, 34, who had her baby bump on display. One artistic shot shows a white curtain draped over Ansaroff to accentuate her bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple first announced they are expecting their first child together in March.

"I am excited to announce that Baby Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September!" Ansaroff, who is currently ranked 5th in the women's strawweight division, wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo of the couple holding up a black-and-white baby dress and a pair of white sneakers.

"I cannot wait to meet her!" the fighter added, going on to share that she is carrying their baby on the way — and plans on getting back into the ring "after she is born."

Nunes, who is the reigning champion in the women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions, also made it crystal clear how excited she is to become a mother.

"I wanna tell every single person on this planet that…. Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September!" Nunes wrote in her own post. “I cannot wait to see her." Alongside her celebratory message, the Brazilian-born fighter also shared a sonogram video and photo.

In the past, they have been open about their desire to start a family together. "I'm taking a year off," Ansaroff told TMZ back in December, as the couple shared their plans for 2020.