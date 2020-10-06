UFC Star Arianny Celeste Welcomes Son Raiden Beckham: 'Thank You for Choosing Me'

Arianny Celeste has a new little fighter to root for!

The UFC ring girl welcomed her first child with actor and photographer Taylor King on Friday, Sept. 25, she announced on Instagram two days later.

"Raiden Beckham King ⚡️👑arrived Friday 9-25-2020 at 8:32am- 6 pounds 15 ounces. 👶🏽," Celeste, 34, captioned a series of images featuring her newborn son in a sweet knit hat and pants. "✨Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy! I love u so much. 😍😍😍😍 #raidenbeckham #babyboy."

Over this past weekend, she posted more snapshots, including one from the hospital of her cradling baby Raiden while sharing a kiss with her beau.

"One week ago you changed our lives forever, for the better!" Celeste addressed her son in the caption. "I can't help but think you're the cutest ... even your poopy face! Just me or do all parents feel the same?"

In his Sept. 27 birth announcement on Instagram, King went into detail about the inspiration behind his son's unique moniker and his hopes for Raiden's future.

"Dear Raiden ⚡️, So I named you after a fictional god of one of my favorite phenomenon. Representing strength and power. Something capable of destruction, yet harnessed can light up a world; Energy. Our bodies contain more volts than a single bolt of lightning. Meaning we have the power to do ANYTHING we want in this world. Our thoughts are electricity, and our feelings are a magnet," he began. "I want to teach you to create your own reality. To live a life creatively and intellectual decorated. To let resourcefulness be your greatest privilege. To live your true nature of love, empathy, gratitude, strength, and compassion."

"I want to teach you to appreciate the rainy days as much as the sunny days and know that life is all about balance. That regardless of how bad things are, or even how GOOD things are, they will pass," King continued. "Where focus goes energy flows so give your energy to and embrace every moment with appreciation because it will be your antidote. Know that life is happening FOR you not to you."

While some may say Raiden is "entering a crazy world," the new father added in part that he wants his son to know his surroundings are "actually quite beautiful" — and it's up to him to make of it what he can.

"I can't wait to be a father and your guide, but most of all a student as I have yet so much to learn from you. Welcome to the world my beautiful son," King wrote in conclusion. "Love, Papa."

Celeste announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June, addressing her then-unborn child, "I've been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and most of all faith."

"Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to remain strong and grounded. You are already loved soooooo much!! I can't wait to meet you my baby!" she added. "Love, Mommy."

Celeste worked her final UFC event at 10 weeks pregnant, explaining alongside an August video chronicling the event that the coronavirus pandemic took hold around the same time and that she " had plans to work a bunch of events after, but because of the risk I decided to stay home."