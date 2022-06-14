"We are so so in love," the U.S. women's national soccer team star captioned a sweet video of her newborn baby girl Siena Maxwell Cordial

Allie Long Shares Video of Baby Girl Siena After Welcoming Twins: 'Baby Boy Is Almost Home'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceep7fml1vd/ allie_long_ Verified Max aka Siena Maxwell Cordial . May 23, 2022. We are so so in love and I am so so thankful for you @casey_cordial ❤️ (baby boy is almost home) Edited · 2d; Allie Long of the USA poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session at Best Western Premier Hotel de la Paix on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Allie Long's twin babies are here!

On Monday, the U.S. women's soccer star, 34, announced that she and her boyfriend Casey Cordial's twins, a boy and a girl, were born last month.

Sharing her baby girl's name and face for the first time, Long wrote alongside an adorable video of the infant cooing, "Max aka Siena Maxwell Cordial . May 23, 2022. We are so so in love and I am so so thankful for you @casey_cordial ❤️."

She added that their "baby boy is almost home."

The athlete's fellow soccer players sent love and congrats in the comments section.

"I can't wait to meet this little bun and your other one too! 🥰❤️," wrote Olympic gold medalist Kelley O'Hara as Alex Morgan added, "I love her so so so so so much. I love baby boy too and can't wait to meet them both!!!!!"

Mia Hamm also penned a sentimental comment, writing, "What a beautiful little bundle of joy! congratulations allie and @casey_cordial ❤️."

Long also shared a photo of sweet Sienna sleeping. "Hello. 🖤," she captioned the picture, to which Cordial commented, "My baby!! She is so beautiful just like her mamma!"

In his Instagram Story, the chiropractor sports physician showed off baby Sienna's bottle-feeding skills with a photo of the newborn holding her own bottle.

"Mamas pacifier training is working. She can feed herself lol," Cordial wrote underneath the snap, which Allie shared on her own Instagram Story.

Cordial also shared a carousel of snaps of baby Sienna meeting members of the family.

In April, Long opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy and excitement to welcome twins.

"I've always dreamed of being a mom," she said. "I think as an athlete, you're always playing for yourself in a way and your team, but I'm excited to kind of be in the position where I'm playing for my family and them, and a different perspective on life."

Long said she didn't know she was expecting at the beginning of her pregnancy. "I played nine weeks of my professional season pregnant with twins, having no idea," she revealed.

After finding out she was pregnant — six pregnancy tests later — Long said she soon learned she would be having twins.

"I cried. A little bit of tears came up because I've always wanted to be a mom," she said. "I love kids. But then to know that there's two, I cried, like happy tears, but I was like, 'Stop it. You're lying.' "

Long, who was seven months along when she spoke with PEOPLE in April, said she had "such an easy pregnancy," which she was "so grateful" for.

Fellow moms like her teammate Morgan also gave her advice on motherhood.