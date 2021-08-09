Tyson Fury said wife Paris Fury, with whom he shares six children, is "doing great" after welcoming baby Athena

Tyson Fury Says Newborn Baby Athena Is Doing 'Fantastic' After Being Taken Off Ventilator in NICU

Tyson Fury requested prayers from fans as his newborn was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The 32-year-old British boxer and his wife Paris Fury recently welcomed their sixth baby, daughter Athena, and in an update on his Instagram Story Monday, Tyson said their baby was in the NICU in "stable position" as Paris is "doing great."

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is [in] a stable position & doing well," wrote the athlete. "Hopefully she comes out icu today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless."

Later on Monday, Tyson said in a video that Athena is doing "fantastic" and better as she's "off the ventilator." He also set up a GoFundMe fundraiser page for Ronald McDonald House Liverpool and the Alder Hey Children's Charity.

"Paris is pregnant again. The Lord has blessed us, definitely, with another child, and I'm very thankful, you know," he told sports reporter Gareth A. Davies at the time. "I've got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, we're all healthy. That's the most important thing, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters."