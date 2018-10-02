Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Welcome Daughter Soraya Lee: 'Our Lives Just Changed Forever'

His little princess has arrived!

Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Soraya Lee Gibson on Oct. 1.

Gibson, 39, confirmed the news on Instagram writing, “Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here….. 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever…… #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister.”

The baby girl joins 11-year-old big sister Shayla, Gibson’s daughter from a previous marriage.

In April — a little more than a year after their Valentine’s Day wedding — the Fast & Furious star and his wife revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting a baby girl.

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Gibson, 39, raved in a joint interview with his spouse. “It’s unbelievable.”

Samantha, a social worker, learned she was pregnant with their daughter in late January, not long after they began trying to conceive. Minutes after her positive first test — and before she could even plan out a surprise for her husband — Gibson arrived home, and they celebrated together.

“It was me screaming and just being overly excited and just fired up about the news,” he said.

The couple shared photos from their stunning maternity shoot — which was captured at the Gibsons’ Georgia estate and also featured Shayla — exclusively with PEOPLE in July.

The session put Samantha’s baby bump front and center, including in several shots where she stripped down to almost nothing. At one point in the shoot, she posed in a bathtub, which was inspired by a similar photograph she and Tyrese had seen elsewhere.

“To go almost completely bare in a lot of photos was an extremely, extremely challenging experience,” she told PEOPLE. “But on the bright side, I was really happy because pregnancy is a process. Your body is changing, and to be able to accept that change publicly and really just put it out there like that confidently — I tried to trick myself into thinking I was doing something for women all over the world.”