Meet Soraya! Tyrese Gibson Fawns Over First Photos of Newborn Daughter: 'So Very Proud'

It’s time to meet Soraya Lee Gibson!

Sixteen days after Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha welcomed their first child together, the actor and entrepreneur shared the first photos of her on his Instagram account, where he didn’t hold back in fawning over his family’s newest “angel.”

“After embracing her love and joy for the last 2 weeks we decided to share our answered prayer,” he wrote in the caption. “We’re convinced that ‘God must have spent a little more time on her.’ “

“My wife and I are so very proud,” Gibson, 39, tells PEOPLE.

Soraya had been seen from afar or from behind in previous social-media posts, snuggled up to her dad, but she got the full A-list treatment, with a professional photo shoot courtesy of her proud parents. (“She’s Incredible!” Samantha raved of photographer Jessica Limon.)

Soraya Lee Gibson Courtesy Tyrese/Jessica Limon Photography

Soraya Lee Gibson with her big sister, Shayla Courtesy Tyrese/Jessica Limon Photography

Everyone in their growing family — which includes Gibson’s daughter Shayla, 11, from a previous relationship — seems to be settling in perfectly.

First-time mom Samantha is such a pro already, in fact, that “none of the nurses at the hospital and none of her family or friends have seen her with our daughter and believe it’s her first,” Gibson tells PEOPLE.

“She’s embraced motherhood so beautifully and naturally,” he adds.

And big sister Shayla, who wished for a little sister each Christmas for the last five years, finally “got what she wanted!”

Soraya Lee Gibson with sister Shayla Tyrese

Samantha, a social worker, learned she was pregnant with their daughter in late January, not long after they began trying to conceive, she told PEOPLE in April.

She and Gibson plan to raise Soraya primarily in Georgia, at the same estate where they secretly wed on Valentine’s Day last year.

“We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe,” Samantha told PEOPLE, adding, “To have the opportunity to … really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.’ “