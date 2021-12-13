Tyrese Gibson Recalls Daughter Meeting Her 'Favorite' Stars Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez: 'This Isn't Normal'

Tyrese Gibson shared a sweet throwback photo of his daughter Shayla sitting with Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at the Grammys

Tyrese Gibson is reminding his teenage daughter just how lucky she is.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actor shared an old photo of his daughter Shayla, now 14, at the Grammy Awards, getting the opportunity to meet two of her favorite pop stars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The throwback photo shows Shayla smiling as she sat on Taylor Swift's lap. The two pose for the snap alongside Selena Gomez, who sat next to them.

"Sometimes I have to remind my daughter that this isn't normal it's one thing to meet your favorite stars it's another to invite you over in the middle of her Grammys and say come sit on our laps and watch the rest of the show with us!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Gibson captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Tyrese Gibson daughter Credit: Tyrese/Instagram

Shayla has had a number of lavish experiences thanks to her dad.

Back in 2015, Gibson bragged to Entertainment Tonight at GQ's Men of the Year party that he bought Shayla an island when she was 8 years old.

"I just bought my daughter an island. Can't say [where]. She knows all about it and the island is called Love Island," he said at the time.

In June, the father of two also shared a photo with Shayla when they attended the premiere for the latest film of the Fast & Furious saga, F9. The two posed together as the teen held up a peace sign.

"Shay please stop growing up PLEASE!!!!!! My forever baby my firstborn my world my everything!" Gibson wrote.

The actor shares Shayla with ex-wife Norma Mitchell. He is also dad to 3-year-old daughter Soraya, whom he shares with his estranged wife Samantha Lee.

Earlier this year, the actor appeared on the Masked Singer and told PEOPLE that he only competed on the show for his daughters.

"She basically said to me, 'I love this show, why don't you do it, Dad? You would win,' " the rapper said of Shayla in May. "I think somewhere in my daughter's mind, she knows that I'm at a place in my music career where I take music very, very seriously. I respect artists that go to the studio every day and perform every day. But I'm a little past that, I'm not chasing the charts and chasing relevancy, so I drop every five years."