Tyrese Says He 'Has a Habit of Using Common Sense' After Daughter Uses Walker in Nail Salon

Who needs a babysitter when you’re overdue for a manicure? Not Tyrese Gibson.

The actor and musician, 40, recently took a trip to the nail salon with his 8-month-old daughter Soraya Lee in tow, sharing a snapshot over the weekend of the baby girl in a walker, with salon customers in the background.

“Been solo for 3 days with the Angel Wifey’s away for her big bro’s graduation,” Gibson wrote of wife Samantha. “I’m almost sure the mothers are gonna embrace this idea … I mean I figured who wants to have a baby in their lap the whole time [they’re] getting the feet and hands done?”

“Lol my wife says I’m crazy … I say [I’m just] creative and have a habit of using my common sense … ” he concluded his caption.

“Go Daddy, Go! Live yo best life,” Samantha praised her husband in the comments section.

Other commenters didn’t see the positive side of the outing, with one telling Gibson to “get a babysitter” and others expressing concern over the chemical fumes inside the salon.

“I want to take my baby to the nail salon with me but I’m worried the fumes and chemicals are [too] toxic 🤔 any thoughts?” one fan asked.

“That’s the first thing I checked … This place was HUGE with plenty of circulation and fresh air I actually didn’t smell anything,” the star replied. “Normally when the smell is bad it’s those little hole in the wall boutique places with poor air circulation!!! Knew y’all would love the idea lol.”

Gibson and Samantha welcomed baby Soraya, their first child together, on Oct. 1, 2018. The Fate of the Furious actor is also dad to daughter Shayla, 11, from a previous relationship.

“After embracing her love and joy for the last 2 weeks we decided to share our answered prayer,” Gibson wrote in the caption of their baby girl’s first photo, shared 16 days after her arrival. “We’re convinced that ‘God must have spent a little more time on her.’ “

“My wife and I are so very proud,” the new father of two told PEOPLE at the time.