Why Tyra Banks Says Son York 'Is Mommy's Little Helper'

"I'm extremely lucky I can bring him to work with me. He's already making friends with the crew and loves running around," Tyra Banks tells PEOPLE

Tyra Banks always has an A-team — and now that includes her 16-month old baby boy York.

“He is Mommy’s little helper!” the America’s Got Talent host tells PEOPLE exclusively about her son’s latest milestone.

“He’s in love with his baby-sized broom. Right now, he is into everything and anything, especially stuff he can push or move, so his curiosity is constantly making me laugh.”

When Banks, 43, and her family are heading on vacation, “he tries to push the suitcase out the door,” she shares. “I’m like, ‘Wait, honey. We aren’t leaving until tomorrow.’ ”

The star is also back at work on America’s Next Top Model and recently brought York on set for the first time.

“My schedule tends to get insane, so I’m extremely lucky that I can bring him to work with me. He’s already making friends with the crew and loves running around,” she says. “He is obsessed with big vehicles, so watching the production trucks move is a treat for him.”

With multiple projects on her plate — including the sequel to her hit movie Life-Size — Banks savors any downtime she has with her loved ones.

“I went to see my mama on Mother’s Day with York,” she shares about her last day off. “The three of us got to spend the day together in Napa having a tasty brunch overlooking the entire valley. Spending my time off with family is the most important thing to me. And York is obsessed with his Nana!”