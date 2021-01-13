Tyra Banks' Son Adorably Raps About Lettuce Wraps in Rare Video

"Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce!" York sings in the video.

Tyra Banks' 4-year-old son York is showing off his adorable rapping skills in Banks' latest Instagram post.

The model and Dancing with the Stars host, 47, posted a video of lettuce wraps, captioned: "Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce! Food tastes even better when you sing about it with the fam... How about these wraps, y'all??"

In the background, York can be heard rapping about the food that he and his mom are about to eat.

"Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce!" the toddler sings, as Banks cheers him on.

As the plate spins, Banks can be heard saying, "Yeah, that's good! Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce," encouraging York to sing again.

After he raps again, Banks compliments him on his voice.

"That little country South accent too, I like that," she says.

Banks welcomed York with her then-boyfriend Erik Asla, a Norwegian photographer, in January 2016 via gestational surrogate.

As the new host and producer on Dancing with the Stars, Banks previously opened up to PEOPLE in September 2019 that while she's been busy, she has one very special person waiting for her at the end of each day: York.

"Coming home to him makes it all worth it," Banks said. "If it's late, I'll get into bed and cuddle with him."

And when it comes to raising a child amid an ongoing global pandemic, Banks says that for York, "it's just life."

Continues the host: "I find little kids so interesting. At first wearing a mask was awkward, but now, it's all he knows. It's just normal."

Generally keeping York off of her social media — she doesn't show his face in her latest video — Banks told USA Today in 2016 that she wanted to give York the option to be in the public eye, when he was ready.