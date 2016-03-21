Tyra Banks on Parenting with Her Boyfriend: 'We're Almost 50-50' on Diaper Duty

Tyra Banks and boyfriend Erik Asla have struck a balance when it comes to their 8-week-old son, York.

As their newborn grows, Banks says that she and Asla are getting used to being a mom and dad – and doing it on little to no sleep.

“Some mornings you wake up, and you’re like, ‘Where am I? I don’t know what’s going on. And I know it’s not a good idea for me to drive right now because I did not sleep,'” she told E! News before the Simply Stylist conference in Los Angeles on Sunday. “So I balance that and his dad helps, and we go back and forth so that’s good.”

Banks, 42, added, “Erik does about 40 percent diaper duty at night. So we’re almost 50-50.”

York, Bank’s first child, was born via gestational surrogate in January. Since then the mogul has been on maternity leave.

“Well, I’m on maternity leave right now, just taking a break… I really now am empowering my team. I’m understanding delegation, understanding that I don’t have to do everything to make something successful,” she told E! News. “I’m on maternity leave and Tyra Beauty is kickin’ butt!”