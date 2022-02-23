Tyler Perry Reveals the Best Part About Having Oprah as His Son's Godmother

Tyler Perry's son lucked out in the godparent department.

The actor, 52, appears on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he chats about his 7-year-old son Aman Tyler and what it's like to have Oprah Winfrey as his little boy's godmother.

Asked what is the best thing about having Oprah as Aman's godmother, Perry says, "The books, she sends so many books to him."

"My son's not online and things like that, he doesn't have an iPad. He gets to watch some things on the iPad, maybe 30 minutes every now and then, but the books. She sends great gifts."

The media mogul, who shares Aman with ex-girlfriend Gelila Bekele, says his son is at a "fun age" and shares that he recently had a discussion with Aman about fame.

"I asked him, 'Do you know what famous is?' And he said, 'Yeah it's when a lot of people know your name,' " Perry recalls. "So I said, 'You know, by that definition, some people think I'm famous.' He goes, 'Really? Can we finish coloring now?' "

The Madea creator says his son's unconcerned reaction to his fame "grounds everything."

Perry notes that he typically tries to keep his family out of the spotlight, adding, "We've been very fortunate to keep us out of public spaces when we're traveling and things like that so that allows him to not see all the madness that happens."