Tyler Perry Recalls 'Beautiful' Moment He Shared with Son Aman as He Disciplined with Compassion

In an exclusive clip from her upcoming Audible podcast, Michelle Obama and Tyler Perry sit down for a candid conversation about parenting

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 12:21 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Tyler Perry attends the Directors Series with Gayle King during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Tyler Perry is reflecting on an eye-opening moment as a father.

In a clip from Audible's Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast shared exclusively with PEOPLE, airing Tuesday, Perry sits down for a candid conversation with the former first lady to discuss a cathartic moment he had while parenting his son Aman, 8.

Perry, who shares Aman with ex Gelila Bekele, recalls a time when he disciplined his son with compassion when the little boy didn't want to brush his teeth when at home with their nanny.

"I walk in the room and we have a nanny who was helping us out and [Aman's] just giving them business, he didn't want to brush his teeth. He's about 5 or 6 then and didn't want to brush his teeth," he begins. "He didn't know I was in the door, I watched him for a minute, and then I had the nanny leave and I got down eye-to-eye and talked to him."

"I said, 'Listen to me, you are not going to be this way. We love you. We are your parents. You will not behave this way. We taught you better than this. You are a better kid than this. You're going to be a better man than this,' " Perry, 53, recalls telling Aman. "And I'm talking to him. I started to get emotional in the moment and I had to leave the room."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

While his son apologized and went on to brush his teeth, Perry says he continued to get emotional and had a profound realization about his own upbringing.

"I went out on the balcony I was in tears because I realized that nobody had ever talked, got down and talked to me eye-to-eye and had a conversation with me that I could understand," he tells Obama. "There was just yelling and cussing and what you're not and what you're never going to be."

"So to have a moment where I had a chance to have a conversation with a child, who is my spitting image, I was not only correcting and leading him the right way but helping my own little boy inside of me heal, it was a beautiful moment."

New episodes of Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast drop weekly on Audible and will be available exclusively on Audible for two weeks before reaching other streaming platforms.

Related Articles
Ryan Sheckler and Wife Abigail Welcome a Baby Girl on Their First Wedding Anniversary
Ryan Sheckler and Wife Abigail Welcome Baby Girl on First Wedding Anniversary: 'Heavenly Moment'
Kate Hudson Oscars
Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Sweetly Cheers on Mom at Home as She Takes the Stage at Oscars 2023
Andy Cohen daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen's Daughter Is 'Not OK' with Daylight Saving Time as He Shares Photo of Her Sleeping
Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joined by Son Henry Hall in Sweet Mother-Son Outing at Oscars 2023
Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Academy Awards 2023, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Mar 2023
Jennifer Connelly Brings Lookalike Son Stellan, 19, to Oscars 2023 — See the Photo!
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Colin Farrell Makes Rare Appearance with Son Henry, 13, at Oscars 2023 — See the Cute Photo!
Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Zoe Saldaña and Ashley Graham Bond at Oscars 2023 Over 'Absolute Chaos' of Being a Boy Mom of 3
Andie Macdowell
Andie MacDowell Brings Daughter Rainey Qualley to Oscars 2023 — See the Sweet Photo!
Jeanne Moore, Brendan Fraser, Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser 95th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Brendan Fraser's Sons Say They're 'Unbelievably Proud' of Him as They Join Dad at Oscars 2023
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Shares the Sweet Cards Her Sons Isaiah and Jacob Crafted for Her 40th Birthday
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton Says Sister Paris 'Is on Cloud Nine' as First-Time Mom to Son Phoenix Barron
Sheinelle Jones attends Dining With The Divas 2023 at The Apollo Theater
Sheinelle Jones Shares the Mom Advice Maria Shriver Gave Her That Changed Her Perspective
John Stamos son
John Stamos Brings Son Billy, 4, on Stage to Help with Guitar as He Performs with the Beach Boys
Jessica Alba at Miu Miu Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 7, 2023 at the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council in Paris, France.
Jessica Alba Admits She 'Wrestles' with Her Kids Having a Different Upbringing Than She Did
Jessica Simpson, tina simpson, maxwell johnson
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Looks All Grown Up in HSN Appearance with Mom and Grandma Tina
Dubrow Family
Heather Dubrow Says She Wanted to Publicly Acknowledge Son's Transition 'Before Someone Else' Did