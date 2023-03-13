Tyler Perry Recalls 'Beautiful' Moment He Shared with Son Aman as He Disciplined with Compassion

Tyler Perry is reflecting on an eye-opening moment as a father.

In a clip from Audible's Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast shared exclusively with PEOPLE, airing Tuesday, Perry sits down for a candid conversation with the former first lady to discuss a cathartic moment he had while parenting his son Aman, 8.

Perry, who shares Aman with ex Gelila Bekele, recalls a time when he disciplined his son with compassion when the little boy didn't want to brush his teeth when at home with their nanny.

"I walk in the room and we have a nanny who was helping us out and [Aman's] just giving them business, he didn't want to brush his teeth. He's about 5 or 6 then and didn't want to brush his teeth," he begins. "He didn't know I was in the door, I watched him for a minute, and then I had the nanny leave and I got down eye-to-eye and talked to him."

"I said, 'Listen to me, you are not going to be this way. We love you. We are your parents. You will not behave this way. We taught you better than this. You are a better kid than this. You're going to be a better man than this,' " Perry, 53, recalls telling Aman. "And I'm talking to him. I started to get emotional in the moment and I had to leave the room."

Mike Coppola/Getty

While his son apologized and went on to brush his teeth, Perry says he continued to get emotional and had a profound realization about his own upbringing.

"I went out on the balcony I was in tears because I realized that nobody had ever talked, got down and talked to me eye-to-eye and had a conversation with me that I could understand," he tells Obama. "There was just yelling and cussing and what you're not and what you're never going to be."

"So to have a moment where I had a chance to have a conversation with a child, who is my spitting image, I was not only correcting and leading him the right way but helping my own little boy inside of me heal, it was a beautiful moment."

New episodes of Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast drop weekly on Audible and will be available exclusively on Audible for two weeks before reaching other streaming platforms.