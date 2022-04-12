Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Welcomes Second Baby Girl with Wife Jenna

The Twenty One Pilots frontman welcomed his first child, daughter Rosie, in February 2020

Tyler Joseph is officially a girl dad of two!

The Twenty One Pilots frontman and wife Jenna welcomed their second baby together, a daughter, on Friday, April 8, Joseph announced over the weekend. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Rosie Robert.

Joseph shared the exciting news on Twitter, posting a photo of the couple with their newborn daughter in the hospital.

"New baby arrived yesterday. I had a great time," he wrote. "Already named her, but still open for suggestions."

When one user asked if the singer would share his baby girl's moniker, Joseph tweeted in reply, "nah letting jenna tell everyone in her instagram post that i'm sure she'll get around to in a couple months."

The singer, 33, first announced that he and Jenna were expecting baby No. 2 during the band's performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

"My wife is pregnant! I didn't want to text everybody, so I thought I'd let you know right now," said Joseph from the stage. "Now you know!"

In February, Jenna revealed on her Instagram that she and Joseph would be having another girl.

"tyler+jenna+rosie+baby sister coming in april🌷👯‍♀️🚺," she captioned a series of maternity photos.

Joseph made the announcement of his first baby on the way during Twenty One Pilots' Lollapalooza Berlin set in September 2019.

During the set, the musician was joined onstage by his wife, whom he married back in March 2015 after getting engaged in Paris the previous year. For their baby reveal, Jenna wore a patterned dress that showed off her bump.