Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley just welcomed their second child, son Luca Reed, on Aug. 19 — but the Florida Georgia Line member has already thought about expanding their family of four.

“We’re open [to more kids], for sure,” Hubbard, 32, shares in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, out now. “We hadn’t really made our mind completely up.”

The country musician adds that he and Hayley (who also share daughter Olivia “Liv” Rose, 20 months) have “talked about the possibility of adoption one day” as well.

“We think that’d be really neat,” he continues. “But we’re also wanting to do that in God’s timing and we don’t really feel like that’s now. We don’t really know what that looks like, but that’s definitely been something that we’ve talked about in the past.”

“We initially thought maybe we’d just have two kids and potentially adopt a third, but we definitely see our family being more than just two kids,” Hubbard continues.

“This process has been so amazing, it’s sort of hard to think that we’re done having babies at this point,” he adds. “We definitely see it growing down the road. But we also see us taking our time and maybe riding these two kids out for just a little while … like a few years.”

For now, Liv is getting used to her new baby brother. Hubbard tells PEOPLE that the siblings’ first meeting was “incredible,” recalling, “She was so sweet, and came to the hospital and brought him a gift. They exchanged gifts and it was just a really sweet moment.”

“The first time she saw him, she just smiled,” he adds. “I think that was one of the things we were looking forward to the most, is letting them meet each other. She’s been talking about him for months. She’s just old enough to understand what’s going on, so it’s a really sweet thing. She just loves him so much.”

Of little Luca, the “Cruise” crooner quips to PEOPLE that while the baby’s appetite is “a lot like his daddy,” he doesn’t quite “know how to take” people telling him his son resembles him looks-wise at this stage.

“I’m not going to take it personally. I guess everybody thinks that I look like a 90-year-old bald man, but as soon as the baby starts getting cute then everybody starts saying, ‘Oh, it’s starting to look like Hayley,’ ” he jokes. “I’m not going to let that affect my self-confidence or anything, but that’s what we keep hearing.”

