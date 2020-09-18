Pregnant Hayley Hubbard Opens Up About 'Miserably Painful' Varicose Veins: 'Wish I Didn't Care'

Hayley Hubbard revealed on Instagram earlier this month that she has had varicose veins during each of her three pregnancies

Hayley Hubbard is getting real about one of the more difficult parts of her pregnancies.

Earlier this month, the wife of Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard shared on Instagram that she has struggled with "miserably painful" varicose veins during each of her three pregnancies, sharing photos and videos of her legs to show what the veins look like up close.

"They just continually get worse and more painful every time [I'm pregnant]," Hayley, 33, captioned a Sept. 2 photo set. "Last year I was told I needed to get them removed before I got pregnant again, but I guess God had different plans for us before I had a chance to make it to my vein removal."

"I wish I didn't care about how they looked, but I do," she admitted. "I wish they weren't so miserably painful and itchy and throb all day & night. I wish I could be as active and on my feet as I normally am. And I wish I could wear shorts during my pregnancies without having to wear heavy duty compression socks."

Hayley went on to say that she has "worn compression socks for nearly 2 years straight, all day every day," and put them on again "the second" she found out she was pregnant again: "I don't wear them to hide the veins, but simply to help alleviate the pain and pressure, and to prevent them from getting worse than they already are."

Hayley says she wishes she had worn the socks at the beginning of her pregnancy with her oldest child, now-2½-year-old daughter Olivia Rose, instead of halfway through. "We were traveling so much and sitting in cars, planes, busses, and little did I know it was just adding to the problem," she wrote.

The third-time mom-to-be (who also shares 1-year-old son Luca Reed with Hubbard, 33) says the veins have been "the biggest hurdle" in her otherwise "relatively normal pregnancies," and the issue "determines what I can and can't do up on my feet, how much I can run around with my kids, how I dress, the list goes on."

"I wanted to share this for those of you that ask why I wear compression socks, but also to show how pregnancy can take its toll on a body and how strong women are," she added. "But most importantly to share some realness and that everything is not all it seems on instagram."

Hayley concluded, "We never know what someone may be going through so let's just lead with kindness and empathy. 💛#varicoseveins #pregnancystruggles"

Hubbard and Hayley announced their pregnancy news in March, alongside an adorable photo that showed their two children looking excited and shocked about their sibling on the way.

The couple's sex reveal took place on March 4, during a trip to Africa that the family took with their kids, as well as Hubbard's bandmate Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney.

When the group all made a visit to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, known for its elephant orphan rescue and rehabilitation programs, Brittney stealthily gave a blue scarf to an elephant keeper upon their arrival. Much to Olivia's surprise, when the elephant appeared, the blue scarf it wore revealed that her parents were expecting a son!