Tyler Hubbard's Wife Hayley Isn't Breastfeeding Baby Atlas: It 'Amplified' Postpartum Depression

With the new addition of their baby boy, Atlas, the Florida Georgia Line singer and wife Hayley have three kids under 3

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard are getting candid about the adjustments they've made since bringing home baby No. 3.

Already parents to son Luca Reed, 13 months, and daughter Olivia Rose, 2½, the Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife, both 33, welcomed their son Atlas Roy on Sept. 24 in. Nashville.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Hayley reveals why she has decided to feed their baby boy, Atlas, formula.

"I'm not breastfeeding this time around because, now looking back, breastfeeding really amplified symptoms of postpartum depression for me," says Hayley, who works with the Every Mother Counts charity, which aims to improve maternal health.

She adds, "It was never something that came easy to me or something that I honestly enjoyed, no matter how many specialists we talked to or how well I was producing milk."

After breastfeeding Olivia, Hayley revealed last year that she supplemented Luca's feedings with formula because she wasn't producing enough milk.

"Knowing that I would be coming home to two busy toddlers that needed my attention, and a husband that was injured, breastfeeding and pumping around-the-clock seemed even more daunting," Hayley says of her decision. "I encourage anyone else feeling this way to do the same and to not feel any shame about it. It has been significantly life-changing in the best way for my mental health and postpartum."

According to Tyler, this new routine has been a positive change for their family.

"We're getting more sleep with Atlas than we did with the other babies since Hayley isn't breastfeeding this time around," he says. "We can now share the responsibility of feeding, which is really nice and allows me to have more bonding time with Atlas."

Welcoming a baby in a pandemic brought its own stressors, but Hayley calls the timing "a blessing in disguise," adding: "We're all so grateful to be healthy and have welcomed a healthy baby boy into our family."

The pair have enjoyed their time to adjust, as Tyler would have otherwise been on the road promoting Florida Georgia Line's new album, American Spirit.

"We've been able to really soak up this newborn phase at home without having to travel the week after delivery, and that's something new for us. Since we're all in the recovery process, it's been extra nice to settle in at home as a family of five, instead of touring," the pair say.

For their part, Olivia and Luca are enjoying having a new baby brother.

"They love it!" the couple say. "Luca doesn't know the difference yet, but he's adjusting well and loves looking at Atlas and giggling. Liv is in love with Atlas, and is over the moon that she has a new baby brother to hold and love on. She says, 'He's so cute, so tiny and so sweet!' And our fur child, Harley, is just annoyed that there's another human taking attention away from him!"

And while Tyler and Hayley are now outnumbered, they actually felt more prepared when Atlas arrived.

"Because we knew more of what to expect this time and have routines in place at home, the adjustment from two to three has been really smooth so far. Much more so than adjusting from one to two," they add. "However, we think the hard part will be once they're all walking and talking!"