The Florida Georgia Line artist appeared in a candid family photo on wife Hayley's Instagram, holding a bag of frozen peas between his legs

Tyler Hubbard Reveals He Had Vasectomy After Arrival of Baby No. 3: 'For Now Our Hands Are Full'

Tyler Hubbard is recovering from a vasectomy, three weeks after welcoming his third child.

The Florida Georgia Line artist and his wife Hayley confirmed their decision, telling PEOPLE they are "grateful" for their three kids and are open to growing their family in others ways.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're beyond grateful for our three babies and feel confident that we're done having children of our own. We've always felt that we would like to adopt one day, if the Lord opens that door and the timing is right, but for now our hands are full and we are so thankful," Tyler and Hayley say.

On Tuesday, Hayley posted a family photo on Instagram, referencing the sweet photoshoot the family of five completed for last week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

In the slideshow, the mom, 33, joked about the "reality" of wrangling their little ones — son Luca Reed, 13 months, daughter Olivia Rose, 2½, and newborn son Atlas Roy — for a photo.

"Instagram vs. reality in the Hubbard house. Swipe to see what things really look like around here and see stories to see some of our behind the scenes (and what it takes to make kids and husbands and dogs sit and smile 😀)," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to point out the bag of frozen green peas positioned between the legs of Tyler, 33, with singer David Nail's wife Catherine writing in the comment section, "What are the peas for??" Hayley responded with a laughing face emoji and a scissors emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hayley Hubbard/ Instagram

Image zoom Hayley Hubbard/ Instagram

Image zoom Hayley Hubbard/ instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE about their newly expanded family, Hayley said welcoming baby Atlas during the pandemic turned out to be "a blessing in disguise," adding, "We're all so grateful to be healthy and have welcomed a healthy baby boy into our family."

The pair have taken advantage of the newfound time to adjust, as Tyler would have otherwise been on the road promoting Florida Georgia Line's music, including their latest single, "Long Live."

"We've been able to really soak up this newborn phase at home without having to travel the week after delivery, and that's something new for us. Since we're all in the recovery process, it's been extra nice to settle in at home as a family of five, instead of touring," said the couple.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shares New Family Photo, Reveals Daughter and Son Were Almost IVF Twins

Additionally, Olivia and Luca have quickly taken a liking to be older siblings to their new baby brother.

"They love it!" Tyler and Hayley said. "Luca doesn't know the difference yet, but he's adjusting well and loves looking at Atlas and giggling. Liv is in love with Atlas, and is over the moon that she has a new baby brother to hold and love on. She says, 'He's so cute, so tiny and so sweet!'"