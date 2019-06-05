He’s almost here!

Florida Georgia Line musician Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley celebrated the impending arrival of their second child with a baby sprinkle on Saturday, where they also revealed their son on the way’s name: Luca Reed.

“Luca is a name we loved and it means ‘bringer of light,’ ” Hayley tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, out Friday. “It also reminds us of Italy, which is one of our happy places!”

Hayley, who is due to give birth in August, also shares the meaning behind their son’s second moniker: “Reed is Tyler’s middle name, and we wanted Luca to have a little piece of Tyler in his name.”

“It’s not the same one we had picked for our ‘first boy,’ ” she reveals, referencing their 2017 sex-reveal snafu where they learned they were actually having a girl — not a boy, as they previously had been told via blood test. “For some reason, that name just didn’t seem to fit the way Luca did.”

Hubbard, 32, and Hayley celebrated the “dreamy and magical” baby sprinkle with their closest friends and family — including Hayley’s mom Suzan and the party hostesses, Nini and Tatiana, who’s expecting her first child with husband Randy Houser.

“So many of my friends that are expecting and due this summer too were able to come,” Hayley shares. “We had the best time talking about how we’d be raising our kiddos together soon.”

She continues, “Every single person that was there inspires me and makes me a better human. I’m grateful to have such an incredibly strong circle of women in my life. My heart feels so full and I feel so loved.”

The celebration — planned by Blair Laborde of Sarah Blair Event Design — consisted of a farm-to-table dinner served in the couple’s backyard to 30 of their friends and family. The flowers, food and desserts were all prepared by local vendors. “The entire night felt so dreamy and magical,” Hayley tells PEOPLE. “Being in the comfort of our own backyard, under the stars, made it extra cozy.”

“One of the best moments was when we all gathered together at the long table, said grace and actually got to spend time together,” she adds. “We sat outside at the table until almost midnight, which was so fun and special since we don’t often get to do that as a big group.”

Hubbard and Hayley welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia Rose, in December 2017 — and the “Cruise” singer previously told PEOPLE that the experience has been much easier this time around.

“It’s not as stressful as the first time because you know you can handle it, so we feel confident, we feel really excited,” he explained, saying the couple has “a good team around us now that helps out, which is key in any aspect of life.”

