Tyler Hubbard's Wife Hayley Says It Has Been 'Hard to Accept' Having to Feed Son Luca Formula

Hayley Hubbard would agree that fed is best, but she still couldn’t help initially feeling a little let down about having to supplement with formula for newborn son Luca Reed.

The wife of Tyler Hubbard posed with the Florida Georgia Line singer, 32, and their kids — 3-week-old Luca and daughter Olivia “Liv” Rose, 20 months — for a recent photo shoot and interview, where the new mom of two revealed how having Luca has been “so much different” from motherhood the first time around.

“He eats probably double what Liv eats, so I’ve had a hard time producing milk quick enough for him,” she says. “We’ve had to supplement [with formula] and I think emotionally as a mom, that’s always hard to accept that fact. I’ve tried to be really aware of my emotions and give myself grace and just tell myself I’m doing the best I can.”

“It’s going well so far,” adds Hayley, 31. “We’re just doing a mix between breastfeeding and formula.”

Of little Luca, the “H.O.L.Y.” crooner jokes to PEOPLE that while the baby’s appetite is “a lot like his daddy,” he doesn’t quite “know how to take” people telling him his son resembles him looks-wise at this stage.

“I’m not going to take it personally. I guess everybody thinks that I look like a 90-year-old bald man, but as soon as the baby starts getting cute then everybody starts saying, ‘Oh, it’s starting to look like Hayley,’ ” Hubbard quips.

“I’m not going to let that affect my self-confidence or anything, but that’s what we keep hearing,” he adds.

The country musician adds that he and Hayley, whom he married in 2015, have “talked about the possibility of adoption one day” as well, as they “think that’d be really neat” — but one step at a time.

“We’re also wanting to do that in God’s timing and we don’t really feel like that’s now,” Hubbard tells PEOPLE. “We don’t really know what that looks like, but that’s definitely been something that we’ve talked about in the past.”

“We initially thought maybe we’d just have two kids and potentially adopt a third, but we definitely see our family being more than just two kids,” he continues. “This process has been so amazing, it’s sort of hard to think that we’re done having babies at this point.”

“We definitely see it growing down the road. But we also see us taking our time and maybe riding these two kids out for just a little while … like a few years,” Hubbard adds.