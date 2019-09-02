Tyler Hubbard's Wife Hayley Praises His 'Lactation Consultant' Skills for Newborn Son Luca

Image zoom Luca, Hayley and Tyler Hubbard Katie Kauss

From “DUDEla” to lactation consultant, Tyler Hubbard‘s got this whole newborn thing down.

In fact the Florida Georgia Line member and recently crowned father of two, 32, had perfected the art of getting his now-2-week-old son Luca Reed to breastfeed properly while his baby boy and wife Hayley were still in the hospital.

Hayley, 31, shared a black-and-white image of one particularly sweet bonding moment to her Instagram account on Sunday. It showed Hubbard guiding Luca’s head to nurse from his mama, who sat topless in her hospital bed.

“My Lactation consultant @tylerhubbard — but actually 😂,” she captioned the shot. “Love that @katiekauss captured this because he really was reminding me how to make sure Luca was latched properly.”

And breastfeeding isn’t the only new-mom-supporting skill Hubbard has up his sleeve.

Three days after Luca’s Aug. 19 arrival, the “Cruise” singer joked about “offering my ‘DUDEla’ services for those in need of a good shoulder to lay on during contractions, back rubs, and a good flashlight for when the head starts showing,” sharing a gallery of snaps from his son’s recent birth.

In the intimate images — some in color, others in black and white — Hubbard was right by Hayley’s side as she went through labor, embracing and supporting her as they prepared to welcome their second child.

The slideshow ended with Luca’s arrival, showing the country musician doing the honors of cutting his newborn’s umbilical cord as he lay on his mama for the first time, and the new parents of two smiling while holding their son.

Image zoom Tyler Hubbard (L) and wife Hayley Katie Kauss

Luca entered the world on his due date, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing that their bundle of joy was born at 3:40 a.m. in Nashville, weighing in at 8 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 20½ inches.

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor. She was so patient, positive and strong. She honestly made it look easy,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

The family — including Luca’s big sister Olivia Rose, 20 months — had been awaiting the newborn’s arrival, but hoped that he would come either before or after Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley‘s weekly Thursday through Saturday Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour dates.

“Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started!” Hayley told PEOPLE (Luca was born on a Monday). “Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish, and I’m so glad he made it home in time.”