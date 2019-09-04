Two Under 2! Tyler Hubbard Shares Adorable Photos with New Baby Luca and Toddler Olivia

Tyler Hubbard couldn’t be a prouder papa.

The Florida Georgia Line singer, 32, and wife Hayley pose with their two children — 2-week-old son Luca Reed and daughter Olivia “Liv” Rose, 20 months — for this week’s issue of PEOPLE, out Friday, where they dish on everything from what they’re looking forward to most as a family of four to balancing work and home life.

“I love being able to write songs and play shows, but there’s a different emotion that comes along with it now and that’s just missing the family on a different level,” Hubbard tells PEOPLE. “I’ve always missed Hayley when she’s not out there, but now missing her and Liv and Luca puts a new level of that emotion on top of all the other emotions of the weekend. I just look forward to those Sundays.”

Luca’s Aug. 19 birth fell on a Monday, at the tail end of Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley‘s weekly Thursday through Saturday Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour dates. And his baby boy has already seen Dad in action.

“[Hayley] and the family came out to the show this weekend and surprised me on Saturday, we played Atlanta,” Hubbard says, explaining that he and Hayley and the kids talk “and FaceTime quite a bit” when they’re not together. “That was the first trip on the bus — the full family, and having Luca out — and it’s just been amazing.”

“We’re just really soaking up the days that he is home from on tour,” adds Hayley, 31. “Also, he’s just here on deck and ready to help when he’s home, which is so great. We got a great team surrounding us, and Tyler has been really supportive.”

Their daughter “has been really helpful, too, with little things,” Hayley says. “She’s at the age now where she’s understanding how she can help in little ways, which is sweet.”

Hubbard tells PEOPLE that Liv and Luca’s first meeting was “incredible,” recalling, “She was so sweet, and came to the hospital and brought him a gift. They exchanged gifts and it was just a really sweet moment.”

“The first time she saw him, she just smiled,” he adds. “I think that was one of the things we were looking forward to the most, is letting them meet each other. She’s been talking about him for months. She’s just old enough to understand what’s going on, so it’s a really sweet thing and she just loves him so much.”

And thankfully, there have been no signs of jealousy yet, says Hayley: “We expected it and knock on wood, we haven’t seen any. We tried to prepare her as much as possible. Our family, our nanny constantly talked about Luca and were showing her my belly and she would come kiss my belly. I feel like she is acting like she doesn’t remember life without him.”

Of Luca, the “Cruise” singer quips to PEOPLE that “he’s a lot like his daddy” in his appetite and admits that while people are telling him his son resembles him looks-wise at this stage, “I don’t know how to take that.”

“I’m not going to take it personally. I guess everybody thinks that I look like a 90-year-old bald man, but as soon as the baby starts getting cute then everybody starts saying, ‘Oh, it’s starting to look like Hayley,’ ” he jokes. “I’m not going to let that affect my self-confidence or anything, but that’s what we keep hearing.”

Hubbard — who previously joked about acting as a “DUDEla” for his wife — remembers feeling “a rush of emotions that overwhelmed us when Luca came out and we saw him for the first time. It was that same familiar feeling that we had less than two years ago with Liv.”

“You tend to forget how powerful that moment is, so it was just really cool to get to experience that again and to get to capture that with a videographer this time there, and a photographer,” says the father of two. “Just a moment we’ll never forget, [and are] really thankful for.”

For more from Tyler and Hayley Hubbard, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.