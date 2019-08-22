Tyler Hubbard Jokes About Being a 'DUDEla' for Wife Alongside Intimate Photos from Son's Birth

Image zoom Tyler Hubbard (L) and wife Hayley Courtesy Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard might be picking up a sweet side gig in the near future!

The Florida Georgia Line member, 32, joked about “offering my ‘DUDEla’ services for those in need of a good shoulder to lay on during contractions, back rubs, and a good flashlight for when the head starts showing” on Thursday, sharing a gallery of snaps from his son Luca Reed‘s recent birth.

In the intimate images — some in colors, others in black and white — Hubbard is right by wife Hayley‘s side as she goes through labor, embracing and supporting her as they prepare to welcome their second child.

The slideshow ends with Luca’s arrival, showing the country musician doing the honors of cutting his newborn’s umbilical cord as he lies on his mama for the first time, and the new parents of two smiling while holding their son.

“Thanks @lbreggy for teaching me everything I know,” Hubbard wrote, shouting out his wife’s doula, Lori Bregman. “Please contact my agent for booking :)”

Luca entered the world on Monday — his due date! — the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing that their bundle of joy was born at 3:40 a.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing in at 8 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 20½ inches.

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor. She was so patient, positive and strong. She honestly made it look easy,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

The family had been awaiting Luca’s arrival, but hoped that he would come either before or after Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley‘s weekly Thursday through Saturday Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour dates.

“Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started!” Hayley, 31, told PEOPLE. “Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish, and I’m so glad he made it home in time.”

Along with the beauty of being a new father of two (he and Hayley also share daughter Olivia Rose, 19 months), Hubbard has been open about the “exhausting” components of having a newborn again.

Earlier this week, the "Cruise" singer shared a hilarious clip of his wife holding a piece of bacon over his nose in an attempt to rouse him from his slumber, to no avail.

“Hayley had been trying to wake me up for 20 minutes to help her out and If at 10 a.m. a piece of bacon won’t do it then nothing will,” he joked in the caption. “This was the third and final attempt. Haha.”