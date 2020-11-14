The Florida Georgia Line member revealed he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and would be quarantined on his tour bus outside his home

Tyler Hubbard's Kids 'Knock on His Door Every Day' Waiting to Hug Him as He Continues Quarantining

Tyler Hubbard can’t wait to be able to hug his children again — and the feeling is mutual!

Although the Florida Georgia Line member is still quarantining on his tour bus outside his home after having tested positive for COVID-19, the musician has found a few ways to safely spend time with his family.

On Saturday morning, Hubbard shared a sweet video that showed him getting a visit from his 2½-year-old daughter Olivia Rose and son Luca Reed, 15 months.

“My morning visitors made my day,” he wrote alongside the video, which showed him opening up his tour bus tour to have a socially distanced visit with his kids, who were clad in a pair of festive costumes.

“Am I getting a visit from a princess or a fairy? And an astronaut? Oh my goodness,” the proud papa said.

His wife Hayley also went on to post an adorable photo from the morning outing, which showed their eldest children standing outside his tour bus door.

“They knock on his door every day hoping it’s the day they get to hug him,” the mom of three, 33, captioned the heartwarming picture.

Hubbard — who has been busy writing songs while quarantining — also went on to share some footage from a FaceTime call with his daughter.

“Air hugs and FaceTime kisses from my angel,” he wrote alongside one Instagram Story post, adding in another, “I’m so ready for the real thing..should only be a couple more days. I’m over covid and being quarantined.”

The Florida Georgia Line member revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "Some of y'all guessed it..... Got the Rona," he captioned a selfie of himself outside of his house, noting that luckily he was asymptomatic. "Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

Following his diagnosis, Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley, who was set to perform at the CMA Awards, had to pull out of the awards show.

In a series of Instagram posts that night, Hayley further explained the situation, revealing that the entire family had been on lockdown since her husband first tested positive.

"We've been quarantined since Wednesday night when Tyler got his first positive COVID test right after someone told him he may have been exposed … he's pretty asymptomatic. He did infect two other people and it's seriously a miracle I don't have it, because he was barely in the same room [with the other people]," she said.

Hayley went on to share that their youngest son Atlas Roy, 7 weeks, is staying with his nanny at her own home.

“With all the craziness going on this year it’s extra confirmation how little is in our control,” she added alongside a photo that showed her and their eldest children socially distancing from her husband at home.

"I did have a freak out moment and told Tyler not take it personally because it wasn't his fault, but yes I was frustrated at the sequence of events and how it seemingly felt like I had to pull most of the weight,” she continued, before going on to strike a positive note. "After my 'moment' I chose to think of all the MANY positive things, one being that I get lots of one on one time with Olivia and Luca. There's so much to be grateful for and I can't wait for Tyler to finish his quarantine so we can all be together as a family again!!"