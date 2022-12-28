Tyler Hubbard spent the night before Christmas making holiday treats with his family.

On Sunday, the Florida Georgia Line singer's wife Hayley shared fun snaps from their Christmas Eve celebration during which their three kids — sons Atlas Roy, 2, and Luca Reed, 3, and daughter Olivia Rose, 5 — are seen wearing matching pajamas while preparing for Christmas Day.

In one snap, the three toddlers are seen rolling dough into shapes that include snowmen, angels, and Christmas trees. Once the gingerbread cookies were complete, Olivia placed them beside a plate of carrots on top of a white piano in another picture.

In the last snap, Tyler, 35, is seen spending quality time with his sons playing with a life-sized piano dance mat. The family also spent time working on a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer puzzle shown in another picture shared in the carousel of holiday snaps.

Hayley captioned the images: "Twas the night before Christmas 🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄."

The couple has previously talked candidly about raising three children. In March, Tyler shared scenes from his daddy-daughter date with Olivia, celebrating the joys of having a little girl.

"Being a dad to a daughter has to be one of the biggest honors of my life," he wrote on Instagram. "Watching her grow up and seeing the world through such kind, loving, empathetic eyes, truly makes me want to be a better father, husband, and friend. I love this girl with all my heart."

"Here's to many more daddy daughter date nights. #daddydaughter #girldad," the proud father added.

On her Dear Media parenting podcast Meaning Full Living, Hayley — who co-hosts the podcast with Jessica Diamond — talked about how intimacy isn't all of the marriage but is a "huge part."

"I think that's something to talk about with parents because it's hard," she said. "You're emotionally exhausted in those early phases of parenting. You're physically exhausted and all of those things, and sex is kind of the last thing you want to make time for. But it is important."

"And I think that's something that we've tried to focus on," she added. "Sometimes when it has been a while, we're like, 'Okay, we have to make time for this,' because it is so crucial."