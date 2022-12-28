Celebrity Parents Tyler Hubbard and Family Spend Christmas Eve Baking Gingerbread Cookies — See the Cute Photos! The family of five spent Christmas Eve playing board games and baking holiday treats By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 08:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Hayley Hubbard/Instagram Tyler Hubbard spent the night before Christmas making holiday treats with his family. On Sunday, the Florida Georgia Line singer's wife Hayley shared fun snaps from their Christmas Eve celebration during which their three kids — sons Atlas Roy, 2, and Luca Reed, 3, and daughter Olivia Rose, 5 — are seen wearing matching pajamas while preparing for Christmas Day. In one snap, the three toddlers are seen rolling dough into shapes that include snowmen, angels, and Christmas trees. Once the gingerbread cookies were complete, Olivia placed them beside a plate of carrots on top of a white piano in another picture. Hayley Hubbard/Instagram Tyler Hubbard and His Family Dress Up as 'The Incredibles' for Sweet Halloween Photo In the last snap, Tyler, 35, is seen spending quality time with his sons playing with a life-sized piano dance mat. The family also spent time working on a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer puzzle shown in another picture shared in the carousel of holiday snaps. Hayley captioned the images: "Twas the night before Christmas 🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄." Hayley Hubbard/Instagram Tyler Hubbard's Wife Hayley Explains How Opting to Feed Baby Formula 'Strengthened' Their Bond The couple has previously talked candidly about raising three children. In March, Tyler shared scenes from his daddy-daughter date with Olivia, celebrating the joys of having a little girl. "Being a dad to a daughter has to be one of the biggest honors of my life," he wrote on Instagram. "Watching her grow up and seeing the world through such kind, loving, empathetic eyes, truly makes me want to be a better father, husband, and friend. I love this girl with all my heart." "Here's to many more daddy daughter date nights. #daddydaughter #girldad," the proud father added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. On her Dear Media parenting podcast Meaning Full Living, Hayley — who co-hosts the podcast with Jessica Diamond — talked about how intimacy isn't all of the marriage but is a "huge part." "I think that's something to talk about with parents because it's hard," she said. "You're emotionally exhausted in those early phases of parenting. You're physically exhausted and all of those things, and sex is kind of the last thing you want to make time for. But it is important." "And I think that's something that we've tried to focus on," she added. "Sometimes when it has been a while, we're like, 'Okay, we have to make time for this,' because it is so crucial."