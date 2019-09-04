Baby Makes Four! The Sweetest Photos from Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley's Family Photo Shoot

Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley’s hearts got even fuller when they, along with their 20-month-old daughter Olivia “Liv” Rose, welcomed baby Luca Reed into their household on Aug. 19.

“[Luca]’s pretty mellow unless he’s hungry — I just have to keep him fed,” Hayley, 31, tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday, where the new family of four poses in a series of at-home portraits.

In that respect, “He’s a lot like his daddy,” jokes the Florida Georgia Line musician, 32.