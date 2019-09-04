Baby Makes Four! The Sweetest Photos from Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley's Family Photo Shoot

Gang's All Here
Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley’s hearts got even fuller when they, along with their 20-month-old daughter Olivia “Liv” Rose, welcomed baby Luca Reed into their household on Aug. 19.
“[Luca]’s pretty mellow unless he’s hungry — I just have to keep him fed,” Hayley, 31, tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday, where the new family of four poses in a series of at-home portraits.
In that respect, “He’s a lot like his daddy,” jokes the Florida Georgia Line musician, 32.
Boy Oh Boy
“He already looks like a boy,” Hubbard says of the difference between Luca and Liv. “He definitely is a little different in the way that he looks, but when a baby is that small, they’re very similar.”
“The only difference is Luca can pee on you and Liv couldn’t, so we have to watch out for that,” he quips.
Chip Off the Block
The country singer admits to PEOPLE that while loved ones are telling him his son resembles him looks-wise at this stage, “I don’t know how to take that.”
“I’m not going to take it personally. I guess everybody thinks that I look like a 90-year-old bald man, but as soon as the baby starts getting cute then everybody starts saying, ‘Oh, it’s starting to look like Hayley,’ ” he jokes.
Fed Is Best
Having Luca has been “so much different” from motherhood the first time around for Hayley, even aside from the fact that she’s juggling parenting duties for two kids under 2 at the same time.
“He eats probably double what Liv eats, so I’ve had a hard time producing milk quick enough for him,” she tells PEOPLE. “We’ve had to supplement [with formula] and I think emotionally as a mom, that’s always hard to accept that fact, so I’ve tried to be really aware of my emotions and give myself grace and just tell myself I’m doing the best I can.”
“It’s going well so far,” she adds. “We’re just doing a mix between breastfeeding and formula.”
No Sibling Rivalry Here
Hubbard says that his kids’ first meeting was “incredible,” recalling of Liv, “She was so sweet, and came to the hospital and brought [Luca] a gift.”
“She’s been talking about him for months,” shares the “H.O.L.Y.” singer. “She’s just old enough to understand what’s going on, so it’s a really sweet thing and she just loves him so much.”
And thankfully, there have been no signs of jealousy from Liv yet, says Hayley, despite the couple having “expected it” at first: “I feel like she is acting like she doesn’t remember life without him.”
A New Normal
Luca’s birth fell on a Monday, at the end of Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley‘s weekly Thursday through Saturday Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour dates. And his baby boy has already seen Dad in action.
“[Hayley] and the family came out to the show this weekend and surprised me on Saturday, we played Atlanta,” Hubbard says, explaining that he and Hayley and the kids talk “and FaceTime quite a bit” when they’re not together. “That was the first trip on the bus — the full family, and having Luca out — and it’s just been amazing.”
“We’re just really soaking up the days that Tyler is home from on tour,” Hayley tells PEOPLE. “Also, he’s just here on deck and ready to help when he’s home, which is so great. We got a great team surrounding us, and Tyler has been really supportive.”