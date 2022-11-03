Tyler Hubbard and His Family Dress Up as 'The Incredibles' for Sweet Halloween Photo

Tyler Hubbard had an incredible Halloween!

The Florida Georgia Line singer, 35, shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Monday from his spooky seasonal festivities with his family.

Hubbard posed with wife Hayley and their three kids — sons Atlas Roy, 2, and Luca Reed, 3, and daughter Olivia Rose, 5 next month — dressed as The Incredibles, a superhero family from the eponymous Disney and Pixar film.

The sweet photo shows Olivia striking a pose and Luca standing straight as Atlas hides just behind him while they stand with their parents in their home's doorway.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Devin Groody

In March, Hubbard shared scenes from his daddy-daughter date with Olivia, celebrating the joys of having a little girl.

"Being a dad to a daughter has to be one of the biggest honors of my life," he wrote. "Watching her grow up and seeing the world through such kind, loving, empathetic eyes, truly makes me want to be a better father, husband, and friend. I love this girl with all my heart."

"Here's to many more daddy daughter date nights. #daddydaughter #girldad," the proud father added.

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard. Tristan Cusick

With three kids, the couple has spoken candidly in the past about prioritizing intimacy with each other, even if they're exhausted from keeping track of their little ones.

"It's part of connecting," Tyler said on his wife's Dear Media parenting podcast Meaning Full Living. "Intimacy is part of a strong marriage, and, you know, a strong marriage leads to strong parenting. It's important."

"In the season of life we were in last year, it was just difficult," he added, referencing the birth of their third child and his recovery from an injury.

"But making that a priority, and just making time to connect," the singer continued. "Even if — I remember some nights we just didn't have sex, we were like, 'No, let's just lay here and watch a movie,' and just hold hands or kind of hold each other. Just a way to connect. We've been pretty intentional about it."