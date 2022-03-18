Tyler Hubbard Has Adorable Daddy-Daughter Date with 4-Year-Old Olivia: 'I Love This Girl'

Tyler Hubbard is loving every moment of being a girl dad.

On Friday, the Florida Georgia Line singer, 35, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with his 4-year-old daughter Olivia Rose after taking her out on a daddy-daughter date.

In the photo, the country star smiles while crouching down beside Olivia, who holds a bouquet of flowers.

"Being a dad to a daughter has to be one of the biggest honors of my life," he writes. "Watching her grow up and seeing the world through such kind, loving, empathetic eyes, truly makes me want to be a better father, husband, and friend. I love this girl with all my heart."

"Here's to many more daddy daughter date nights. #daddydaughter #girldad," the proud father adds.

Tyler Hubbard family Credit: Devin Groody

Tyler shares daughter Olivia, plus sons Atlas Roy, 17 months, and Luca Reed, 2, with wife Hayley.

The family of five recently took a family trip to Disneyland. Haley shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram last week, saying their children thought the experience was "magical."

"I see why they say Disneyland is one of the happiest places on earth now after going with kids," she captioned the post. "Seeing it through their eyes was so special 🪄✨ as we were leaving liv said, 'mommy I feel like we're in a movie this is so magical.' "

With three kids, the couple has spoken candidly in the past about prioritizing intimacy with each other, even if they're exhausted from keeping track of their little ones.

"It's part of connecting," Tyler said on his wife's Dear Media parenting podcast Meaning Full Living. "Intimacy is part of a strong marriage, and, you know, a strong marriage leads to strong parenting. It's important."

"In the season of life we were in last year, it was just difficult," he adds, referencing the birth of their third child and his recovery from an injury.

"But making that a priority, and just making time to connect," the singer continued. "Even if — I remember some nights we just didn't have sex, we were like, 'No, let's just lay here and watch a movie,' and just hold hands or kind of hold each other. Just a way to connect. We've been pretty intentional about it."

Hayley, who co-hosts the podcast with Jessica Diamond, added that while intimacy isn't all of marriage, it is a "huge part."

"I think that's something to talk about with parents because it's hard," she said. "You're emotionally exhausted in those early phases of parenting. You're physically exhausted and all of those things, and sex is kind of the last thing you want to make time for. But it is important."