Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Celebrate 'Sweet' Daughter Olivia’s 3rd Birthday: 'You're So Loved'

"Words can’t describe how much I love you," wrote Tyler on Instagram

Happy Birthday to little Olivia Rose!

On Wednesday, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley threw a small pink princess-themed party to celebrate their oldest child's 3rd birthday.

The proud parents shared some snaps from the celebration, along with sweet notes to their daughter.

"Olivia, what a joy and a light you are in this world ✨," Hayley wrote. "I’m so thankful you’re our daughter and God gave us you 3 years ago, you sweet, loving, kind and beautiful soul. Happy 3rd birthday! You’re SO loved!"

"Happy late third birthday to my sweet Liv," added Tyler, 33, in his own post. "Words can’t describe how much I love you."

Tyler Hubbard with his family

In the photos, Olivia could be seen blowing out the candles on her cake, surrounded by a wall of pink balloons. She then had a tea party with her parents and little brother, Luca Reed, 16 months.

In Tyler's post, the birthday girl smiled as she wore a princess dress. In another photo, she tries out a bicycle with training wheels while being helped by her daddy! Baby brother Atlas Roy, 3 months, was not seen in the pictures.

Last month, Tyler shared a sweet video of himself with Olivia, captioning it, "Thank God for little girls." In the sweet clip, he plays a song that he wrote for her over his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in early November, calling it "one of my favorite moments with her so far."

"I like that song for me, you can keep it," Olivia tells her dad at the end of the video. "I can keep it... forever and ever."

Speaking to the radio station KFRG about his quarantine, the "Cruise" singer revealed he spent the time working on music.

"I wrote a bunch of songs and made the most of the time," he added. "And it kind of flew by but I feel great."

Earlier this year, Tyler and Hayley welcomed their third child together on Sept. 24 in Nashville. While welcoming a baby in a pandemic brought its own stressors, Hayley told PEOPLE the timing was "a blessing in disguise."