Surprise — Tyler Hilton Is a Dad! One Tree Hill Alum and Wife Megan Park Welcome Daughter Winnie

Image zoom Tyler Hilton (L) and Megan Park with daughter Winnie Steve Cowell

Tyler Hilton‘s secret project has been revealed: his first baby!

The One Tree Hill alum, 36, and his wife, actress Megan Park, have welcomed a daughter named Winnie Hilton, the new parents shared proudly on Instagram Thursday.

Posting a black-and-white photo of his newborn’s feet and a second of himself and Park, 33, kissing while holding their bundle of joy, Hilton wrote, “Remember that project I said I was working on … ? The one I told you was my favorite thing I’ve ever been apart of and it killed me to keep it a secret from u … ?”

“Welp, @meganparkithere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough,” he continued. “Everyone … meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. 🥰🥰🥰”

“It feels like we’ve known her our whole lives already and being her dad [is] the most natural thing I’ve ever done,” Hilton wrote of his experience in new fatherhood. “To say I’m obsessed doesn’t quite do it justice.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Welcome to the World! See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

The actor and singer-songwriter went on to praise his “incredible” wife, saying both she and Winnie “are doing great, and just like that … we’re a family!”

“So heads up, go ahead and click Unfollow if you’re NOT interested in seeing me go full Dad on here for awhile … cause that’s what’s going down haha,” Hilton joked to his followers. “Until the next record … which even then might be a kids record!! IM OBSESSED!”

Park posted the same images to her Instagram account, joking that her baby girl “was hidden under many jackets and piles of books on several different sets last year” during her pregnancy.

“But now that she’s here, healthy and happy, I couldn’t wait to introduce her,” wrote The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum. “@tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but… turns out we weren’t even close until we met Miss. Winnie.”

Park and Hilton first met on the set of the Anton Yelchin– and Kat Dennings-led teen dramedy Charlie Bartlett in 2006. They got engaged in late 2013, and tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: Hilarie Burton and Tyler Hilton Talk Reuniting on the Screen and Build Gingerbread Houses!

Hilton — also known for his role as Elvis Presley in Walk the Line and his recent appearance in the Lifetime movie A Christmas Wish, alongside both Park and his former OTH costar Hilarie Burton — paid tribute to his wife of four years on Instagram for their anniversary last year, saying marrying her was the “best thing I’ve ever done.”

“We were never just friends, not in my mind,” he wrote. “There wasn’t time to be friends in between meeting her and falling for her instantly. Her power is BIG, she’s my favorite person to talk to, and even just holding her hand relaxes me. There is our time together, then everything else.”

The feeling is more than mutual. As Park told PEOPLE in 2015, her then-fiancé was “a protector” who wanted “to take care of me all the time.” (The actress had been living with rheumatoid arthritis for about a decade at that point.)

“He’s been so amazing. … It’s taken him some time to understand what the disease is, and because it is so unpredictable, one day you feel great when you wake up, [while] the next day you feel not so great,” Park said. “Now I feel like he really understands what it is and has a lot of compassion for it.”