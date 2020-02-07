Tyler Hilton’s One Tree Hill Costars Celebrate Arrival of His Daughter: 'Love You Beauties So Much'

Tyler Hilton‘s One Tree Hill family is helping him welcome daughter Winnie!

The comments from the old Tree Hill crew started rolling in as soon as Hilton and wife Megan Park shared the news on Instagram Thursday.

“So so so happy for you all!!!!” wrote Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the beloved CW drama that ran from 2003-2012.

Hilton, who played Chris Keller, wrote back, “thx bud!!!”

Hilarie Burton commented, “My family. I love you beauties so much!”

“@hilarieburton …and she loves her Witchy Aunt Hil,” Hilton wrote back to the actress, who played Peyton Sawyer.

Antwon Tanner also shared his love, writing, “Welcome niece,” and adding some red heart emojis. “congrats to my brother @tylerhilton and my sis @mganparkithere love you guys.”

Hilton revealed on Thursday that he and Park had welcomed Winnie after months of keeping his wife’s pregnancy a secret.

“Remember that project I said I was working on…? The one I told you was my favorite thing I’ve ever been apart of and it killed me to keep it a secret from u…?? Welp, @meganparkitthere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough,” he began his Instagram post, sharing an adorable shot of Winnie’s feet as well as a black-and-white photo in which he gives Park a big kiss.

Image zoom Tyler Hilton, Megan Park and daughter Winnie Steve Cowell

“Everyone… meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. 🥰🥰🥰 ” he wrote. “It feels like we’ve known her our whole lives already and being her Dad the most natural thing I’ve ever done.”

“To say I’m obsessed doesn’t quite do it justice. Meg was incredible, both she and Winnie are doing great, and just like that…we’re a family!!” the proud new father continued, warning of lots of Winnie-centric content to come.

“So heads up, go ahead and click Unfollow if you’re NOT interested in seeing me go full Dad on here for awhile… cause that’s what’s going down haha. Until the next record… which even then might be a kids record!!” he finished, adding, “IM OBSESSED!”

Image zoom James Lafferty, Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton and Tyler Hilton of One Tree Hill Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Park also shared the happy news on her Instagram, writing, “Meet Winnie. She was hidden under many jackets and piles of books on several different sets last year but now that she’s here, healthy and happy, I couldn’t wait to introduce her.”

“@tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but… turns out we weren’t even close until we met Miss. Winnie,” the happy new mom said.

Hilton and Park tied the knot in October 2015 after getting engaged in 2013. The first met on the set of Charlie Bartlett in 2006.