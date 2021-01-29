Tyler Farr posted on Instagram Tuesday that his wife Hannah was "hanging in there" at the hospital with preeclampsia before their baby girl's arrival

Tyler Farr and Wife Hannah Welcome Daughter Hollis Caroline Six Weeks Early After 'Complications'

Tyler Farr's baby girl is here!

The 36-year-old country crooner's wife Hannah has given birth to the couple's first child together, a daughter named Hollis Caroline Farr, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby Hollis was born at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 1:41 p.m. She weighed 4 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 19½ inches long.

"After some complications, we are excited and shocked that she is here six weeks early!" the couple tells PEOPLE.

Hollis' arrival came one day after Hannah, an ICU registered nurse, revealed on her Instagram Story that she'd been "unexpectedly" admitted to the hospital as a result of "preeclampsia & blood pressure issues."

"[Hollis] is spending time in the [neonatal intensive care unit], but doing well," the new parents share. "We can't wait to bring our girl home! Thank you to our doctors, nurses and everyone involved here at the hospital."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hannah Farr and daughter Hollis | Credit: Courtesy Tyler and Hannah Farr

Image zoom Tyler Farr's daughter Hollis | Credit: Courtesy Tyler and Hannah Farr

Image zoom Hannah Farr's Instagram Story | Credit: Hannah Farr/Instagram

Sharing the same photo of his wife in her hospital bed, Farr wrote on Tuesday, "She's hangin in there. Gettin closer and closer to meeting baby Hollis."

The couple revealed their exciting pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in October, alongside a set of three sweet maternity photos.

"We are so excited, blessed and thankful to announce baby Farr coming in March 2021!" they said at the time. "In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl."

"We can't wait for this new adventure!" added the then-parents-to-be.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Image zoom Tyler Farr and wife Hannah's pregnancy announcement | Credit: Montgomery Lee Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Farr Says He "Cried 15 Times" During Brad Paisley's Performance at His Wedding

Hannah shared a collection of photos from her baby shower on Jan. 21, during which she wore a pink long-sleeved dress that showed off her baby bump and white booties.

"33 weeks 💗 thank you to everyone who came out yesterday to shower baby girl & I! we are so blessed," she wrote the next day alongside a Boomerang clip of herself at the event.

Farr and Hannah celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last fall, having tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony near Nashville, Tennessee, in October 2016.