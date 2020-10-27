"We are so excited, blessed and thankful to announce baby Farr coming in March 2021!" Tyler Farr and his wife Hannah tell PEOPLE exclusively

Tyler Farr Expecting a Daughter with Wife Hannah: 'Can't Wait for This New Adventure'

There's a daughter on the way for Tyler Farr!

The country singer, 36, is expecting his first child with wife Hannah, the couple reveal exclusively to PEOPLE alongside a set of three sweet maternity photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are so excited, blessed and thankful to announce baby Farr coming in March 2021!" they say. "In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl."

"We can't wait for this new adventure!" add the parents-to-be.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Tyler Farr and wife Hannah's pregnancy announcement Montgomery Lee Photography

Farr and Hannah, 29, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, having tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony near Nashville, Tennessee, in October 2016.

Their 220 guests included several of the singer's musician pals, including groomsmen Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Colt Ford, as well as then-recent tourmates Maddie & Tae.

Farr first began dating Hannah, an ICU registered nurse who has been working in the COVID-19 unit since the start of the pandemic, three and a half years before their wedding.

"I've only had a few serious relationships in my life and I was not expecting to fall off the deep end when I met her," the "A Guy Walks Into a Bar" singer told PEOPLE after their nuptials. "But when I first began spending time with her, it was just over. I just knew. She is probably the kindest person I've ever met."

Image zoom Tyler Farr and wife Hannah's pregnancy announcement Montgomery Lee Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Farr Says He "Cried 15 Times" During Brad Paisley's Performance at His Wedding

Just under a month after their wedding, the country star opened up about newlywed life on the 50th annual CMA Awards red carpet, revealing, “the shocking part was when we were on our honeymoon in Antigua and they said, 'Mr. and Mrs. Farr.' "

Farr also addressed his decision to refuse a prenup, which he'd previously told PEOPLE is a music-business "standard."

"Times have changed, but some things shouldn't," he said at the CMA Awards.