Tyler Baltierra Wears Matching Batman Costumes with Daughter Novalee on Halloween

Tyler Baltierra was a super-dad this Halloween!

The Teen Mom star shared photos on Instagram Tuesday of his Halloween with daughters Vaeda Luma, 3, and Novalee, 7. The girl dad wore matching Batman costumes with Novalee, posing together as the family enjoyed trick-or-treating.

"Making memories with my cute little butterfly & the best sidekick ever! 🎃👻," he captioned the shots, which also showed Vaeda smiling in her orange butterfly costume.

Wife Catelynn Lowell — with whom he also shares daughter Rya Rose, 12 months, and 13-year-old Carly, whom the couple placed for adoption while on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009 — also shared photos from their night out.

"Such a good Halloween 🎃 #blessed," she captioned the shots.

In September, the family celebrated Rya Rose's first birthday. Sharing photos of Rya from throughout the year, Lowell posted an emotional tribute to her "last baby."

"Happy birthday to our last baby 😩❤️ Rya Rose 🌹 you are SUCH a good, smiley, loving baby!" she captioned the shots.

"I can't wait to continue to watch you grow and learn! Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy."

Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Speaking with E! News about sharing her journey on television for so many years, Lowell believes that the couple has "opened the eyes for lots of people to really see how real adoption works and the struggles that birth parents go through and adoptive parents go through."

"It's not a Lifetime movie. It's authentic," she added.