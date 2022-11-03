Tyler Baltierra Wears Matching Batman Costumes with Daughter Novalee on Halloween

Tyler Baltierra and 7-year-old Novalee posed in their matching Batman costumes on a dreary Halloween trick-or-treat outing

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 11:25 AM
Tyler Baltierra Matches Daughter Vada as Batman for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween
Photo: Tyler Baltierra/Instagram, John Shearer/Getty

Tyler Baltierra was a super-dad this Halloween!

The Teen Mom star shared photos on Instagram Tuesday of his Halloween with daughters Vaeda Luma, 3, and Novalee, 7. The girl dad wore matching Batman costumes with Novalee, posing together as the family enjoyed trick-or-treating.

"Making memories with my cute little butterfly & the best sidekick ever! 🎃👻," he captioned the shots, which also showed Vaeda smiling in her orange butterfly costume.

Wife Catelynn Lowell — with whom he also shares daughter Rya Rose, 12 months, and 13-year-old Carly, whom the couple placed for adoption while on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009 — also shared photos from their night out.

"Such a good Halloween 🎃 #blessed," she captioned the shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, the family celebrated Rya Rose's first birthday. Sharing photos of Rya from throughout the year, Lowell posted an emotional tribute to her "last baby."

"Happy birthday to our last baby 😩❤️ Rya Rose 🌹 you are SUCH a good, smiley, loving baby!" she captioned the shots.

"I can't wait to continue to watch you grow and learn! Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy."

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Relationship Timeline
Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Speaking with E! News about sharing her journey on television for so many years, Lowell believes that the couple has "opened the eyes for lots of people to really see how real adoption works and the struggles that birth parents go through and adoptive parents go through."

"It's not a Lifetime movie. It's authentic," she added.

Related Articles
Novalee's First Day of Second Grade, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Photo from Novalee's First Day of School: 'Slow Down Baby'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZYCV9ptqY/ theheatherraeelmoussa Verified Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!! ☠️🤠🦈🦈 Spot the baby 👀🔍🤍 Edited · 1h
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says 'Spot the Baby' as She Wears Skeleton Costume for Moms-to-Be
Kevin Jonas Is a Pokemon Trainer with Pikachu Daughter Valentina While Daughter Alena Goes Punk Princess
Kevin Jonas Dresses Up as Pokémon Trainer Alongside Daughter Valentina as Pikachu for Halloween
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Relationship Timeline
Scheana Shay and Daughter Summer Pose in 'Monsters Inc' Halloween Costumes with Brock Davies
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Pose in 'Monsters Inc.' Halloween Costumes with Daughter Summer
kane brown daughter birthday
Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 3rd Birthday with Butterfly Party: Photos
Jenna Dewan Shares Family Halloween
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Dress as Piñatas with Superhero Kids in Sweet Family Halloween Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes: 'The Sun, The Moon and The Ster'
Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Teddi Mellencamp's Kids Say Their Matching Top Gun Costumes are 'Humiliating' as She Jokes 'Could Be Worse'
Teddi Mellencamp's Kids Say Matching 'Top Gun' Costumes Are 'Humiliating': 'Could've Been Worse'
https://www.instagram.com/joannagaines/?hl=en. Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY7mf-pGbO/ legendarylovecannon The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃 8h
Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween
Lea Michele Shares Son Ever's Doctor Halloween Costume: 'My McDreamy'
Lea Michele Shares Son Ever's Doctor Halloween Costume: 'My McDreamy'
brittany bell
Brittany Bell Poses with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids in Adorable 'Encanto' Costumes
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Dresses in 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Costumes with Twins Zion and Zillion
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Poses with Twins Zion and Zillion in Sweet 'Wizard of Oz' Costumes