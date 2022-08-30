'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Photo from Novalee's First Day of School: 'Slow Down Baby'

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are sending their big girl off to second grade!

On Monday, Baltierra, 30, shared a photo of daughter Novalee, 7, on her first day of school. The newly-minted second grader posed in black jeans and a gray shirt with colorful polka dots, completing the look with a black motorcycle jacket.

"She picked out her outfit & everything. She was so pumped to go back to school," the proud dad shared. "Seeing her excitement this morning & talking about it while I straightened her hair is a cherished memory I'll make sure to keep forever!"

"She's growing up so fast…please slow down baby 🥹❤️," added the Teen Mom star.

Lowell and Baltierra are also parents to daughters Rya Rose, 12 months, and Vaeda Luma, 3, as well as 13-year-old Carly, whom the couple placed for adoption while on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

One day before Novalee went back to school, the family celebrated Rya Rose's first birthday. Sharing photos of Rya from throughout the year, Lowell posted an emotional tribute to her "last baby."

"Happy birthday to our last baby 😩❤️ Rya Rose 🌹 you are SUCH a good, smiley, loving baby!" she captioned the shots.

"I can't wait to continue to watch you grow and learn! Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy 🥰"

Last November, the Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, also 30, recalled the "initial anxiety" about finding out she was pregnant with Carly her junior year of high school.

"I just remember the initial anxiety and being very scared," she recalled in an interview with E! News.

"The scared is me thinking that I don't have anything. At that time, I didn't even have a cell phone. I didn't even have my driver's license yet. I didn't have a car," she explained. "My mom and Tyler's dad were kind of bad in addiction during that period of time also."

Lowell also said she believes sharing her journey on television "opened the eyes for lots of people to really see how real adoption works and the struggles that birth parents go through and adoptive parents go through."

"It's not a Lifetime movie. It's authentic."