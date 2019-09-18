Two Poppys! Jenna Bush Hager and Nate Berkus' Daughters Are Locker Buddies at School

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent aren’t the stealing type, but a moniker mix-up with one of their kids inadvertently made them temporary thieves!

The Nate & Jeremiah by Design spouses — who are parents to son Oskar Michael, 17 months, and 4-year-old daughter Poppy — visited the PEOPLE Now studios recently, where they revealed their little girl is schoolmates with Jenna Bush Hager‘s younger daughter Poppy Louise, also 4.

“So they’re both Poppys, and I stole everything that belongs to Poppy H. because they share a locker,” admits Berkus, 47. “Which is very strange, but I emailed them after class [saying], ‘I will be returning your Poppy’s water bottle, sweater, backpack.’ “

“Making friends,” chimes in Brent, 34.

“Making friends with everyone,” Berkus agrees, joking, “Loving the larceny in pre-K. … I looted the locker.”

Berkus calls their younger child “a zoo,” despite the fact that both the couple’s kids are “sweet.”

“Poppy and Ockie are both sweet, happy kids, but they’re definitive,” he shares. “Oskar moves pretty confidently through the world at 17 months. He knows what he wants, when he wants it.”

“He has no patience, which is strange,” Berkus jokes, explaining some of his son’s other interests before quipping, “He’s me.”

Brent and Berkus recently launched a new “vintage-inspired” furniture line with “clean, modern lines,” as Brent describes of the fall project: Nate + Jeremiah for Living Spaces.

“Good design, for me — and I know for Jere as well — always has a reference. There’s always something that you’ve pulled from, inspiration-wise,” Berkus tells PEOPLE of the “layered” looks.

“[For] this collection, we did end up gravitating toward more modern lines but those lines come from the art-deco era in the 1930s, they come from France in the 1940s, they come from Italy in the ’60s and ’70s when all this incredible contemporary furniture was being manufactured,” he adds.

“The best thing about the partnership with Living Spaces is how affordable the pieces really are,” Berkus says.