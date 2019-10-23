Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Opens Up About Having a Daughter on the Way: 'I Need to Learn to Do Hair!'

Having a baby daughter is going to be a whole other parenting game for Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

In a new interview for MINI magazine alongside pregnant wife Allison Holker, their 3½-year-old son Maddox Laurel and daughter Weslie Renae, 11, the dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ opens up about one thing he still has on his to-do list as he prepares for their new arrival.

“Sheer joy and elation. Then the reality set in that I need to learn to do hair!” said the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 37, when asked what his first thoughts were after learning the baby will be a girl.

Boss’ plan? “Everyday ponytail for the win,” he joked to MINI.

In a similar Q&A with the magazine, Allison, 31, said this pregnancy has been different than her previous ones in the sense that “it’s definitely busier when you’re pregnant with two other children, running around with all of their activities and school.”

“But this pregnancy has also felt different because I get to share the experience with my kids,” she added. “They are very active in asking questions about the baby, trying to help me around the house and checking in on my health.”

“Seeing the care and concern from my children has warmed my heart,” said the dancer and proud third-time mother-to-be.

Image zoom Allison Holker (R) and Stephen "tWitch" Boss for MINI magazine Gretchen Easton for MINI magazine

Image zoom Allison Holker, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and their kids cover MINI magazine

Boss’ favorite part of being a dad is “seeing life through [his] kids’ eyes” in their “perspective,” “discoveries” and general “excitement about life” that he calls “infectious.”

As far as the most challenging part of parenthood, “The kids and the world are both ever-evolving and, more often than not, on their own individual trajectories,” he said.

“So the challenge becomes how do we create a respectful, kind, driven yet autonomous person?” Boss added.