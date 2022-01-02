Calif. Twins Born in Different Years 15 Minutes Apart — Brother in 2021 and Sister in 2022

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," mother Fatima Madrigal said of her fraternal twins Alfredo and Aylin

A set of California twins just celebrated their births on different days, months, and years thanks to a rare occurrence.

On Friday evening, parents Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo of Greenfield welcomed a son named Alfredo into the world on New Year's Eve at 11:45 p.m. local time.

Just 15 minutes later, right when the clock struck midnight, the couple welcomed Alfredo's twin sister, named Aylin, on New Year's Day.

Aylin was welcomed into the world at 5 lbs., 14 oz., while big brother Alfredo weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz.

In a press release from the Natividad Medical Center obtained by PEOPLE, Madrigal explained her feelings behind her newborn kids' unique birthdays.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," she said. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the Natividad Medical Group, added, "This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career."

"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," she said. "What an amazing way to start the New Year!"

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are typically 120,000 twin births every year in the United States. The births make up just over 3 percent of all births, the organization states.