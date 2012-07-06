Jackson Rathbone Welcomes Son Monroe Jackson VI

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 04:07 PM
It’s a boy for Jackson Rathbone!

The Twilight star and girlfriend Sheila Hafsadi welcomed their first child, son Monroe Jackson Rathbone VI, on Thursday, July 5, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Born at 9:43 a.m., the baby boy weighed in at 8 lbs., 11 oz.

Rathbone, 27, and Hafsadi announced the pregnancy in February.

“Thanks to everyone for the love and support! Sheila and I are so excited to welcome our baby boy into the world,” the Aim High actor said in March after sharing the sex of the baby. “Love and respect, always!”

— Sarah Michaud with reporting by Mary Green

