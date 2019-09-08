Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Announces He's Expecting First Child During Lollapalooza Set

Image zoom (L-R) Jenna and Tyler Joseph David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tyler Joseph and wife Jenna are expecting their first child!

Choosing an extra special way to share the news with fans, the Twenty One Pilots frontman, 30, made the announcement during the group’s Lollapalooza Berlin set on Saturday.

During the set, the musician was joined onstage by his wife Jenna, who wore a patterned dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

“I know I said I’m bringing a couple people onstage, and that’s true,” he said, dropping to his knees to kiss his wife’s stomach as the crowd erupted into screams.

With big smiles on their faces, the couple went on to share a sweet kiss on the lips before walking together offstage.

SHES PREGNANT I KNEW IT OMFG TYLER JOSEPH IS GONNA BE THE BEST DAD pic.twitter.com/BTDTQpJCfK — nim & the niners (@NoNimIntended) September 7, 2019

The couple tied the knot back in March 2015, after getting engaged in Paris the previous year.

In honor of their first wedding anniversary back in 2016, the frontman shared a touching message to his beloved.

“I have hundreds of photos like this on my phone because every time we sit down to eat somewhere I think to myself, ‘I can’t not take a picture of her.’ I think she looks pretty here but even as I type this she is laying next to me sleeping with her mouth open, she’s even prettier,” he wrote. “She is my most prized-possession. one year of marriage down fifty-three to go. Happy anniversary, love.”

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Tyler opened up about how they first met, adding that it “isn’t a great story.”

“She was the sister-in-law of a guy I went to school with,” he explained, as he went on to share he looked forward to building a life together.

“It’s been fun getting to know each other even better while traveling the world. I like the idea she’s going to be around for this craziness that’s happening.”

Last year, Tyler’s bandmate Josh Dun celebrated an important milestone of his own” proposing to actress, girlfriend Debby Ryan.