Join TV's Jen Lilley in Her 'Camp Christmas in July' Fundraiser Benefitting Children in Foster Care

Actress Jen Lilley is back spreading charitable cheer with her second-annual Camp Christmas in July.

The Hallmark and GAC Family star's event, part of her philanthropic Christmas Is Not Cancelled initiative, is a month-long interactive virtual camp with the goal of providing 2,022 children in foster care new backpacks full of school supplies and, for everyone who participates and/or donates, to have fun while doing so.

"Christmas Is Not Cancelled started as a way to bring people together and to have fun while doing a lot of good for those in need, and rewarding the givers with the chance to win incredible prizes along the way," says Lilley. "It's a kindness campaign, it's a movement to help spread love and restore our faith in humanity when the world needs it most."

Camp Christmas in July offers participants, aka "campers," the opportunity to participate in a variety of virtual activities like baking challenges, social media photo challenges, and the chance to interact virtually with a slew of recognizable faces from your favorite TV Christmas movies, all while contributing to a great cause and getting the chance to win weekly prizes.

One recent (and popular activity) was "Campfire with the Hunks," a virtual gathering with actors Andrew Walker, Wes Brown, Christopher Russell and Paul Greene.

Says the actress: "Where else can you hang out with your favorite celebrities on a weekly basis in a zoom meeting, play games, and get raw, real, and unfiltered stories from the stars themselves, while supporting worthy charities?"

Lilley and her husband Jason Wayne are both longtime advocates for foster care awareness. They adopted their two sons Kayden, 5, and Jeffrey, 3, via foster care and Lilley has lobbied Congress for foster care reform. Lilley and Wayne are also parents to daughters Julie, 3, and two-month-old baby Jackie.